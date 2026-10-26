MIQS Gitanjali Lahkar Shines at Mrs. Universe 2026, Bringing International Recognition to India

India PR Distribution

New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Gitanjali Lahkar Lelekar, representing India at Mrs. Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka, has added another remarkable achievement to her international pageant journey by winning two prestigious titles — Mrs. Charismatic and Mrs. Powerful Presence.

Advertisement

Her success marks another proud international milestone for the Mrs. India Queen of Substance platform, which has consistently provided accomplished Indian women with opportunities to represent the country on international stages.

Advertisement

Gitanjali was crowned Mrs. India Queen of Substance 2023 – Emerald Winner, marking the beginning of her journey with the platform. The official Mrs. India Queen archive records her as the 2023 Emerald-category winner. (Mrs India Queen of Substance)

Founded and led by Ritika Vinay, Founder Director, and Capt. Vinay Yadawa, Co-Founder Director, Mrs. India Queen of Substance has built its identity around celebrating married women for their beauty, intelligence, talent, confidence, achievements and compassion, rather than beauty alone.

Advertisement

The platform has also created pathways for its titleholders to pursue international representation. Its 15th season concluded in 2026 with the organisation continuing its focus on women’s empowerment, grooming, personality development and international opportunities.

From Mrs. India to the International Stage

Gitanjali’s journey is particularly inspiring because her accomplishments extend far beyond pageantry.

With 21 years of experience as an international flyer, she currently serves as a Director of Grooming and Soft Skills in the aviation industry. She is also an accomplished musician, handpanist and vocalist, demonstrating the multifaceted personality that has become an important part of her pageant journey.

Originally from Guwahati and now settled in Mumbai, Gitanjali is also a proud mother of 11-year-old twins.

Her participation in Mrs. India Queen of Substance was driven by her desire to use the platform to share her experiences, inspire women and create a positive impact. Her official Mrs. India finalist profile reflects her belief that the platform could help her reach a larger audience and encourage women to pursue dreams they may never have considered possible. (Mrs India Queen of Substance)

A Journey Built on Support and Determination

Gitanjali credits her achievement to her dedication, perseverance and the unwavering support of her husband, along with the love and encouragement of her friends and family.

Her latest international recognition demonstrates how pageantry can become a platform for accomplished women to showcase their personalities, professional achievements, talents and leadership qualities on a global stage.

For Mrs. India Queen of Substance, Gitanjali’s achievement is another example of the organisation’s larger vision — to identify women with substance and provide them with platforms where they can represent India with confidence, dignity and purpose.

The organisation’s founders, Ritika Vinay and Capt. Vinay Yadawa, have consistently advocated the philosophy of “Beauty with Substance”, with the pageant focusing on confidence, talent, intelligence, compassion and social purpose. Previous press coverage has similarly described the platform as an avenue for identifying representatives for international pageants and developing women as ambassadors of goodwill and cultural exchange.

A Proud Moment for India

Gitanjali’s double-title victory at Mrs. Universe 2026 adds another chapter to her already distinguished journey and serves as an inspiration to married women across India who aspire to reinvent themselves, pursue their ambitions and represent their country internationally.

From an international aviation career to music, motherhood and pageantry, Gitanjali Lahkar Lelekar’s story reflects the evolving identity of the modern Indian woman — accomplished, confident, talented and determined to continue reaching greater heights.

Mrs. India Queen of Substance congratulates Gitanjali Lahkar Lelekar on winning the titles of Mrs. Charismatic and Mrs. Powerful Presence at Mrs. Universe 2026 and wishes her continued success on the international stage.

Visit us for more info

https://www.instagram.com/mrsindia.official

Mrs. India Queen of Substance

Beauty * Intelligence * Talent * Compassion * Purpose

Founded by:

Ritika Vinay — Founder Director

Capt. Vinay Yadawa — Co-Founder Director

https://www.mrsindiaqueen.com +91 9810417419

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)