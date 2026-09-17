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Home / Business / Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Marks Strategic Expansion into GIFT City with Launch of Mirae Asset GIFT Sharekhan

Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Marks Strategic Expansion into GIFT City with Launch of Mirae Asset GIFT Sharekhan

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ANI
Updated At : 11:42 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

GIFT City (Gujarat) [India], September 17: Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) has launched Mirae Asset GIFT Sharekhan, the brand under which Mirae Asset Capital Markets (IFSC) Pvt. Ltd. will offer its International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) services, at a special event held in GIFT City, Gujarat.

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The launch marks a significant milestone in the firm's strategic evolution towards becoming a comprehensive wealth management platform and aligns with its Vision 2030, a roadmap to become the most valued wealth creator in India. By establishing a presence in GIFT IFSC, the company is creating a gateway for investors seeking geographic diversification, access to global asset classes, and participation in growth opportunities across international markets. GIFT City, India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), is home to more than 1,000 operational entities and is playing a pivotal role in connecting Indian investors and institutions with global financial markets.

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Mirae Asset Capital Markets (IFSC) Pvt. Ltd. has received the requisite Broker Dealer licence, from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), enabling it to commence operations from GIFT IFSC. The development positions the company to participate in one of India's fastest-growing financial ecosystems and support the increasing demand for cross-border investment solutions.

The launch event was attended by IFSCA officials, senior leadership from Mirae Asset Sharekhan, Mirae Asset Capital Market (India) and Mirae Asset Financial Group, as well as clients, partners and other distinguished guests.

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Moon Kyung Kang, CEO, Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) & Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said: "Mirae Asset Sharekhan remains committed to its broking business and will continue to innovate and enhance its offerings for investors. As part of our evolution into a comprehensive wealth management platform, we have progressively expanded our offerings to include a wide range of mutual funds, ETFs, insurance and loans. Additionally, we are providing investors access to unique alternative investment products such as SIFs and AIFs, which are offered by our Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and Mirae Asset Venture Fund entities.

Now with Mirae Asset GIFT Sharekhan we will offer our clients an opportunity to diversify their investments by providing access to global markets, beginning with investments in US stocks and ETFs via the Global Access Platform of our partner. At the same time Mirae Asset GIFT Sharekhan will soon also offer global citizens an opportunity to access Indian markets."

Over the past year, Mirae Asset Sharekhan has significantly broadened its wealth proposition beyond equities to include mutual funds, ETFs, insurance and lending solutions. The launch of Mirae Asset GIFT Sharekhan represents the next phase of this journey, enabling investors to complement domestic portfolios with exposure to global markets and access opportunities across some of the world's largest economies and companies.

The launch comes at a time when investor interest in international diversification is accelerating.

RBI data shows that outward remittances for investment in equity and debt under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) rose from US$ 1.51 billion in FY24 to US$ 2.65 billion in FY26 (data source: rbi.org.in), representing a growth of over 75% over two years. This trend highlights the growing demand for international investing solutions and reinforces the strategic importance of platforms such as Mirae Asset GIFT Sharekhan in enabling efficient and regulated cross border capital market access.

The launch also underscores Mirae Asset Financial Group's continued commitment to India, one of its key strategic markets globally. By combining Mirae Asset's international investing expertise with Mirae Asset Sharekhan's strong retail distribution network and advisory capabilities, the platform is well-positioned to address the growing demand for globally diversified investment solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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