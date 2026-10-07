Mirae Asset Sharekhan Enables Indian Investors to Access Over 10,000 Us Stocks and ETFs Through Gift City

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Mirae Asset Sharekhan announced the launch of its US investing offering through Mirae Asset GIFT Sharekhan, enabling Indian investors to access eligible US-listed stocks and ETFs through India's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City.

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The offering provides investors with a convenient and regulated pathway to participate in global markets while remaining compliant with the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Resident Indian investors can invest up to USD 250,000 per PAN per financial year under the LRS framework.

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Powered through Mirae Asset Capital Markets (IFSC) Pvt. Ltd., which holds an IFSCA Broker Dealer registration and supported by a partner, the platform offers investors access to more than 10,000 US stocks and ETFs and over 2,500 fractional stocks and ETFs, allowing investors to start investing from as little as USD 1.

The launch comes at a time when Indian investors are increasingly seeking opportunities to diversify beyond domestic markets. While India remains a compelling long-term growth story, global investing can help investors build more balanced portfolios by gaining exposure to industries and businesses that may not be widely represented in India. Through US markets, investors can participate in global innovation themes such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cybersecurity, cloud computing and advanced technology, while complementing their existing domestic investments.

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In addition to geographic diversification, investing in US assets can also provide investors with a potential hedge against rupee depreciation. As US investments are denominated in US dollars, investors may benefit from both the performance of the underlying investments as well as favourable currency movements over the long term.

To encourage wider participation in global investing, the platform offers zero account-opening fees and zero platform annual fees, making access to international markets more affordable for Indian investors.

Investors can access the platform and open an account at gift.sharekhan.com, through a fully digital onboarding process.

Commenting on the launch, Moon Kyung Kang, CEO, Mirae Asset Capital Markets & Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said:

"Indian investors are increasingly looking beyond domestic markets to build more diversified portfolios and participate in global growth opportunities. Through Mirae Asset GIFT Sharekhan, we are providing a convenient, transparent, and fully regulated route to access US stocks and ETFs from India. Investors can access over 10,000 US stocks and ETFs, helping them diversify into other global markets; invest in fractional shares and ETFs starting from just USD 1; and benefit from both geographic diversification and exposure to US Dollar-denominated assets.”

“Our US investing platform also offers a wide range of ETFs from Global X, a Mirae Asset group company. Global X ETFs target themes like AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, and robotics among others, in addition to focusing on a multiplicity of markets, spanning the US, China, Australia, Brazil, and other geographies. We believe that the Indian equity market outlook is positive over the long term and this offering will help investors take a more diversified approach to long-term wealth creation."

The platform is designed for both resident Indian and eligible NRI investors and offers seamless onboarding, INR-to-USD fund transfers, access to live market data, dividend reinvestment opportunities and fractional ownership of some of the world's most recognised companies and exchange-traded funds.

With this launch, Mirae Asset Sharekhan further strengthens its vision of becoming a comprehensive wealth management platform by enabling investors to access opportunities across both Indian and global markets while building more diversified portfolios aligned with their long-term wealth creation goals.

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