Miral and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences Reveal Harry Potter-Themed Lands

• Three new Harry Potter themed lands to be introduced at Warner Bros. World, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

• The three new lands are Diagon Alley, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest

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• World-exclusive Harry Potter themed rides, created only for Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi

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• Construction targeted for completion in 2029

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, has announced the addition of three new Harry Potter–themed lands at the region's largest indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

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To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/miral/9420151-en-warner-bros-discovery-global-experiences-reveal-harry-potter-themed-lands

The new themed lands, Diagon Alley, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest, will span over approximately 63,000 sqm (678,000 sqft), with construction works targeted for completion in 2029.

HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: "The introduction of the three new Harry Potter–themed lands represents a significant milestone in the continued evolution of Yas Island and the emirate of Abu Dhabi. This expansion further reflects our long-standing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, whose collaboration brings globally recognised stories and characters to life through imaginative and immersive design.

Aligned with Abu Dhabi's broader vision for economic diversification, enhanced tourism appeal, and the continued growth of a dynamic entertainment landscape, this expansion further reinforces Yas Island's position as a leading global leisure and entertainment destination. It underscores our commitment to delivering world-class experiences that inspire, engage, and create lasting memories for visitors and residents for generations to come."

The Harry Potter-themed lands will offer world-exclusive Harry Potter themed rides, created only for Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and bring the wizarding world to life through immersive storytelling, innovative design, and engaging experiences.

Simon Robinson, President Global Experiences & Studio Operations, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: "The expansion of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi represents a significant step forward in our commitment to building world–class destinations anchored in the strength of our storytelling. Introducing three new Harry Potter–themed lands allows us to deepen the connection between our iconic franchises and the guests who cherish them. This development reflects our long–term vision for immersive entertainment experiences that set new benchmarks for the industry, and we look forward to unveiling environments that fans will love for generations to come."

Since its opening, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi has brought some of the world's most iconic stories and characters to life through thrilling rides and family-friendly experiences. Currently home to six immersive lands, the addition of the new Harry Potter–themed lands marks the next chapter in the park's evolution, significantly expanding its portfolio and introducing exceptional experiences designed to inspire audiences and drive global visitation, further elevating Abu Dhabi's position at the forefront of the international entertainment landscape.

The three Harry Potter–themed lands form part of a broader expansion of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, which also includes two previously announced DC attractions, 'Kryptonite Collider' and 'Superman Up and Away'. Together, these additions will significantly enhance the park's offering, increasing its overall size by more than 50% and adding around 70,000 sqm (753,478 sqft) of new theme park space.

This expansion represents a major enhancement to Yas Island's world-class portfolio of attractions, reinforcing its status as a leading global destination for leisure and entertainment.

For more information and to sign up for the latest updates on the Harry Potter-themed lands, please visit: www.wbworldabudhabi.com/en/harry-potter

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