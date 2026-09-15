A robust five-year pipeline of new developments and enhancements will expand world-class attractions, grow hotel capacity, and further strengthen Yas Island's global appeal

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, will be investing more than AED 12 billion across Yas Island over the next five years. The substantial investment will support a pipeline of new developments alongside expansions and enhancements to existing attractions, reinforcing Miral's commitment to Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030 and further strengthening Yas Island's position as a leading global destination for leisure and entertainment.

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This next phase of development reflects a clear focus on expanding Yas Island's existing world-class theme parks and attractions, as well as introducing new immersive rides and experiences, that respond to evolving visitor expectations. The investment will also grow the island's hospitality offering, adding new hotel rooms and elevating its accommodation portfolio.

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, "This investment reflects our commitment to Abu Dhabi's long-term vision and our ambition to continue shaping one of the world's most dynamic tourism destinations. Yas Island has become a global success story, demonstrating how world class experiences contribute to economic growth, enhance quality of life, and strengthen Abu Dhabi's appeal to audiences from around the world.

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Over the next five years, this investment will build on that momentum, introducing new experiences and expanding our hospitality and leisure offering to meet our evolving visitor expectations. As Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global center for tourism and entertainment, we remain focused on creating lasting value for residents, visitors and future generations, while contributing to the emirate's sustainable growth and diversification ambitions."

The AED 12 billion investment, separate from the previously announced Disney project, marks an important step in shaping the long-term growth of Yas Island, building on its established appeal and continuing to enhance its diversity of experiences.

These projects are designed to further enrich the visitor experience, while also supporting job creation and skills development within the tourism sector, thereby fostering a vibrant and future-ready economy for the emirate.

This investment demonstrates Miral's continued ambition to shape the future of leisure and entertainment in Abu Dhabi and the region, signaling the evolution of Yas Island's world-class attractions and experiences that will captivate and delight visitors from around the globe for generations to come.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

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