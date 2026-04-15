Miro Biotech Announces Global Availability of High-Purity Research Peptide Catalog

HPLC-verified research-grade peptides made available to research institutions across India, North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. BANGALORE and SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026. Miro Biotech today announced the global availability of its research-grade peptide catalog, extending HPLC-verified compounds to individual researchers, laboratories, and academic institutions across India, North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

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Demand for high-purity research peptides has accelerated across academic and industrial research groups, driven by expanding in-vitro investigation of metabolic, regenerative, and pathway-signaling biology. High-purity supply paired with consistent per-batch analytical documentation has become a procurement priority for research institutions operating across multiple geographies, particularly in India and across Asia-Pacific, where domestic laboratory investment has scaled significantly over the past decade.

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“The global research community is moving faster than its supply chain, and Indian institutions in particular have built remarkable research capacity over the past decade,” said Ria Tan, vice president of global operations at Miro Biotech. “Our mandate is to put verified, high-purity compounds in the hands of qualified investigators at the pace modern research demands, on every continent we serve. Today’s release is the first stage of a rapidly expanding catalog, with additional compounds, expanded analytical capacity, and deepened support for the Indian research community planned throughout 2026.” Catalog The Miro Biotech catalog currently includes widely studied research peptides such as Retatrutide, BPC-157, GHK-Cu, CJC-1295, Ipamorelin, and Tesamorelin, alongside reconstitution solutions for laboratory use. Catalog expansion throughout 2026 will introduce additional metabolic, regenerative, and cognitive pathway compounds, with new releases scheduled across consecutive quarters. Compound selection is informed by requests from the international research community and emerging areas of in-vitro investigation.

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Analytical Verification Every batch released under the Miro Biotech catalog is independently verified by a third-party analytical laboratory. Testing is performed using reverse-phase high-performance liquid chromatography, with a minimum 99 percent purity specification applied across the catalog. Certificates of analysis are issued per batch, documenting identity, purity, and appearance testing. Minimum purity thresholds are enforced at the batch level, and release to the catalog is contingent on verified analytical conformance.

Research Applications Metabolic research compounds in the catalog are used in in-vitro research on glucose regulation, lipid metabolism, and incretin pathway signaling. Recovery and repair compounds are used in in-vitro studies of tissue regeneration, extracellular matrix biology, and wound-healing pathways. Cognitive research compounds are used in in-vitro investigation of receptor binding and neurochemical pathways. Anti-aging research compounds are used in in-vitro studies of cellular senescence, NAD+ metabolism, and cellular aging. Reconstitution solutions complete the catalog with research-grade carriers suitable for laboratory reconstitution protocols.

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India Research Market India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing research markets in the Asia-Pacific region, supported by increased public investment in life-sciences capacity and a rapidly expanding academic biotechnology sector. Miro Biotech’s Bangalore operations support individual researchers, laboratories, and institutions across India with INR pricing, UPI-enabled procurement, and standard delivery timelines of seven to fourteen business days. The company’s India footprint is designed to reduce the cross-border procurement friction that has historically constrained laboratory research workflows in the region, with domestic distribution covering Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and additional research hubs across the country.

Global Distribution Beyond India, Miro Biotech delivers worldwide, including to research institutions in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, and additional international markets.

Availability The Miro Biotech catalog is available at www.mirobiotech.com. Orders are accepted for in-vitro research use only.

About Miro Biotech Miro Biotech is a leading peptide biotechnology company with operations in India and the United States, supplying research-grade peptides and reference compounds to individual researchers, laboratories, and academic institutions worldwide. With offices in Bangalore and San Francisco, the company serves the global research community with HPLC-verified compounds, per-batch certificates of analysis, and international fulfillment infrastructure. The Miro Biotech catalog is designed to meet the analytical and logistical requirements of laboratory-grade research procurement, from independent researchers and academic investigators to established biotechnology and pharmaceutical research groups. For more information, visit www.mirobiotech.com.

Research Use Only Notice All Miro Biotech products are supplied strictly for in-vitro research use. They are not drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, food, or dietary supplements, and are not intended for diagnostic, therapeutic, clinical, or veterinary use. Products are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), or any other regulatory authority for administration to humans or animals. Purchasers assume sole responsibility for compliance with applicable laws, institutional policies, and import regulations governing the handling, storage, and research use of these compounds.

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