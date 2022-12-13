Misleading ads: Glaxo, Naaptol fined Rs 10L

New Delhi, December 12
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on GlaxoSmithKline Asia, Naaptol and Sure Vision India for ‘false’ and ‘deceptive’ claims in their advertisements. Their ads have also been de-listed and discontinued.
The CCPA directed GlaxoSmithKline Asia to ‘discontinue all advertisements’ for its ‘Sensodyne’ product which had showed endorsement by the foreign dentists practising in the UK.
Similarly, it found that Naaptol had made the false claims regarding magnetic knee support: “Instant pain relief for your knees, acupressure yoga slippers/acupressure massage slippers, gold jewellery of Rs 200.”
The CCPA has also directed Sure Vision India to discontinue their advertisement of the product “Sure Vision” which claims: “It improves eye sight naturally, eliminates strains, exercises ciliary muscles and the world’s best unisex correction apparatus”.
