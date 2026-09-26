DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Miss Glamourface World India Angel Tetarbe Honored by the Deputy CM Eknath Shinde ‘s Wife During Grand Dahi Handi Festival in Mumbai

Miss Glamourface World India Angel Tetarbe Honored by the Deputy CM Eknath Shinde ‘s Wife During Grand Dahi Handi Festival in Mumbai

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: From Dubai to Mumbai, Angel Tetarbe reached for Krishna Dahi Handi and Ganesh Utsav in the city of dreams, and was honored by the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a grand Dahi Handi Festival celebration held in Mumbai.

Advertisement

For Angel Tetarbe, the occasion was particularly memorable as she received the honor during the celebrations. Expressing her gratitude, she said:

Advertisement

“I am deeply thankful and truly honored to receive this recognition during such a grand and culturally significant celebration.

Advertisement

Very Thankful To Deputy CM Eknath Shinde ji and his wife, very nice to meet her.

Being part of this wonderful celebration and receiving this honor is a moment I will always cherish.”

https://youtube.com/@angeltetarbe?si=HdlDBDnljckonyEv

Angel, based in Dubai, arrives in Mumbai to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Dahi Handi & Ganesh Utsav - embracing the city's culture, devotion, energy, and unforgettable moments.

Dahi Handi, along with the much-loved Ganesh Utsav, is celebrated in a big way across Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Let’s stand together for World Peace.

Let’s spread peace, love n Happiness in life.

Jai Hind

Angel Tetarbe

International Peace Ambassador

International Peace Beauty Queen

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts