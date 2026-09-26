Miss Glamourface World India Angel Tetarbe Honored by the Deputy CM Eknath Shinde ‘s Wife During Grand Dahi Handi Festival in Mumbai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: From Dubai to Mumbai, Angel Tetarbe reached for Krishna Dahi Handi and Ganesh Utsav in the city of dreams, and was honored by the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a grand Dahi Handi Festival celebration held in Mumbai.

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For Angel Tetarbe, the occasion was particularly memorable as she received the honor during the celebrations. Expressing her gratitude, she said:

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“I am deeply thankful and truly honored to receive this recognition during such a grand and culturally significant celebration.

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Very Thankful To Deputy CM Eknath Shinde ji and his wife, very nice to meet her.

Being part of this wonderful celebration and receiving this honor is a moment I will always cherish.”

https://youtube.com/@angeltetarbe?si=HdlDBDnljckonyEv

Angel, based in Dubai, arrives in Mumbai to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Dahi Handi & Ganesh Utsav - embracing the city's culture, devotion, energy, and unforgettable moments.

Dahi Handi, along with the much-loved Ganesh Utsav, is celebrated in a big way across Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Let’s stand together for World Peace.

Let’s spread peace, love n Happiness in life.

Jai Hind

Angel Tetarbe

International Peace Ambassador

International Peace Beauty Queen

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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