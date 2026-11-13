Miss India Organization Launch Femina Miss India West Bengal 2027, Ushering in a New Era for Bengal’s Aspiring Talent

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13: The Miss India Organization, a unit of Worldwide Media Private Limited, part of the Times Group, has announced the launch of Femina Miss India West Bengal 2027, in partnership with Enigma, appointed as the exclusive state licensee for a three-year tenure commencing in 2026.

The strategic association marks a significant step towards strengthening West Bengal’s representation on the national pageant platform, opening new avenues for young women to pursue their aspirations on a nationally recognised platform. Designed to discover and nurture talent beyond conventional geographical boundaries, the initiative aims to provide contestants from across West Bengal with an opportunity to build their personal identities, gain industry exposure and embark on a transformative journey towards the national stage.

Registration Now – Femina Miss India West Bengal 2027

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A Landmark Launch in Kolkata

The official announcement was made at a press conference hosted at Hotel Hindusthan International, who served as the perfect Venue Partner for this historic milestone, in the distinguished presence of Ms Komal Sood, Femina Miss India 1992, the reigning champion Ms Mohana Panday, Femina Miss India West Bengal 2026, and Ms Mouli Halder, Femina Miss India West Bengal 2020 among other esteemed dignitaries. Speaking about the significance of passing the baton to West Bengal’s next representative, Ms Panday said, “When I look back at my Femina Miss India journey, what stays with me isn’t just the moment I won the title, but the person I became along the way. Representing West Bengal gave me a deeper appreciation for where I come from and the responsibility that comes with carrying my state’s name. To every girl considering applying, I would say, don’t wait until you feel completely ready. Sometimes, the most rewarding journeys begin with one brave decision. I am excited to see who takes this legacy forward and makes it her own.”

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Taking Bengal’s Talent to the National Stage

Celebrating West Bengal’s rich legacy of art, culture, literature and creativity, Aries Events is proud to bring Femina Miss India West Bengal 2027 to the state, with a vision to discover and showcase Bengal’s emerging talent on a national platform.

Founded by Kriticka Poddar and Anandita Agarwala, Aries Events aims to reach aspiring young women from Kolkata and across the state, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their potential and take a step towards national recognition.

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The larger ambition is to take Bengal’s talent beyond state boundaries and give it the recognition and opportunities it deserves on a national stage.

A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Regional Talent

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Nirajpriya Dash, Director, Enigma, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to discovering and nurturing promising talent while expanding the reach of Femina Miss India across West Bengal.

The three-year association aims to strengthen the state’s pageant ecosystem by bringing together fashion professionals, industry stakeholders, leading brands and potential partners, while positioning Kolkata as a key destination for emerging talent, fashion and creative excellence.

The Road to Femina Miss India West Bengal 2027

The search for West Bengal’s next representative will commence with statewide auditions in December 2026, followed by the Femina Miss India West Bengal 2027 Grand Finale, proposed to be held in Kolkata in January 2027. The winner will earn the opportunity to represent West Bengal at the Femina Miss India 2027 national competition.

Well-known brands namely Kyra Jewelz (Brought to You by), Thakurayin (Co-sponsor), and Bhawanipur School of Event Management (Talent Partner), are some of the popular brands who are already on board for the pageant journey 2027.

The organisers continue to invite brands and corporate partners to explore strategic sponsorships, integrated brand associations and experiential activations, offering opportunities to engage with the state’s dynamic youth, fashion and lifestyle audiences.

With registrations officially underway, the Miss India Organization and Enigma invite aspiring women from every corner of West Bengal to take their first step towards the national spotlight.

Bengal’s next queen could be you. Your journey begins here. Register now

About Femina Miss India

Owned and operated by the Miss India Organization, a unit of Worldwide Media Private Limited, part of the Times Group, Femina Miss India is among India’s most prestigious and longstanding national beauty pageants. With a legacy spanning over six decades, the platform has played a defining role in discovering accomplished women who have gone on to establish themselves in entertainment, entrepreneurship, fashion and international pageantry. Its illustrious alumni include Zeenat Aman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza and Manushi Chhillar, among several others who have represented Indian talent and excellence on the global stage. Through its evolving state-level format, Femina Miss India continues to expand its reach, enabling aspiring women from diverse regions and backgrounds to compete for the opportunity to represent their states on the national platform.

For Participation, Sponsorships and Media Enquiries:

- Instagram Handle

- Email: feminamissindiawestbengalorg@gmail.com

- Contact: +91 82407 80914

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