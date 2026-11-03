Miss International Diva India 2026 announces Grand Finale in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 3: Miss International Diva India 2026 is set to bring together aspiring women from across the country for a prestigious celebration of confidence, talent, fashion, leadership and women's empowerment. The grand finale will take place on December 20, 2026, at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Registrations are currently open.

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The event is presented by Talentcollective Entertainment LLC, USA, in association with MyDream Global, an international platform dedicated to pageantry, fashion, media, entertainment and talent development.

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Riwaayat was conducted by Talentcollective Entertainment LLC, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage, traditions, fashion and artistic expression.

The initiative is led by MyDream Global's leadership team: Ms. Rashmi Bedi, CEO and Founder; Mr. Janak Bedi, Director; and Mr. Surya Bedi, President. Their vision is to create meaningful opportunities for women to showcase their individuality, develop leadership skills and gain national and international exposure.

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A Nationwide Journey of Talent

The audition journey has already reached reputed educational institutions, including GKFTII, Satyam Fashion Institute, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, and Chitkara University, Punjab. The nationwide campaign continues across cities, educational institutions and talent communities, discovering promising contestants from diverse backgrounds.

Through this initiative, aspiring women receive a platform to explore opportunities in pageantry, fashion, media and professional development.

A Special Crown-Passing Ceremony

A major highlight of the grand finale will be the ceremonial crown-passing moment featuring Apurva Chauhan, Miss International Diva India 2025 Winner. She will pass her crown to the newly crowned Miss International Diva India 2026 Winner, symbolising a new chapter of ambition, achievement and inspiration.

Leadership's Vision

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Rashmi Bedi, CEO and Founder of MyDream Global, said:

“Miss International Diva India is more than a pageant. It is a platform for women to discover their confidence, express their individuality, develop leadership qualities and pursue opportunities beyond the stage. Through MyDream Global, we aim to celebrate talent, diversity and ambition while creating meaningful connections across fashion, media and entertainment.”

The grand finale will bring together contestants, designers and industry professionals for an inspiring showcase of fashion, glamour, creativity and cultural diversity.

GRAND FINALE DETAILS

Event: Miss International Diva India 2026 Date: December 20, 2026 Venue: The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Presented by: Talentcollective Entertainment LLC, USA In association with: MyDream Global

Registrations : https://mydreamglobal.com/register/

ABOUT MYDREAM GLOBAL

MyDream Global is a USA-based organization working across pageantry, fashion, runway platforms, media, entertainment, publishing and talent development. Founded by Rashmi Bedi, it aims to empower aspiring talent through national and international opportunities.

ABOUT TALENTCOLLECTIVE ENTERTAINMENT LLC

Talentcollective Entertainment LLC is a USA-based entertainment company supporting opportunities across entertainment, fashion and talent industries.

MEDIA AND PRESS INQUIRIES

Please contact MyDream Global through its official website.

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