Miss Teen India Prabhati Pandey and Mr Teen India Ramaiyyengar Kautilya Crowned at Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: Dreams turned into titles as Prabhati Pandey from Lucknow and Ramaiyyengar Kautilya from Tirupati were crowned the winners of Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India 2026 at a spectacular grand finale in New Delhi, marking the culmination of the pageant's 28th season.

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The coveted titles were presented by producer and actor Arbaaz Khan and Show Director Rampguru Sambita Bose, who crowned Prabhati Pandey as Alee Club Miss Teen India 2026 and Ramaiyyengar Kautilya as Alee Club Mr Teen India 2026.

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With this win, Prabhati Pandey is now Alee Club Miss Teen India 2026, and Ramaiyyengar Kautilya is now Alee Club Mr Teen India 2026 — two titles that mark the highlight of the pageant's 28th season.

Runners-Up Complete the Podium

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The winners were joined on stage by Bengaluru's Saachismaya BP and Haryana's Aditya Bansal, declared Alee Club Miss and Mr Teen India First Runners-Up respectively, while Pune's Jiya Vikrant Devhare and Jammu & Kashmir's Avyukt Mahajan secured the Second Runners-Up Miss and Mr Teen India 2026 titles.

The crowning of Alee Club Miss Teen India 2026 and Alee Club Mr Teen India 2026 was among the evening's most celebrated moments, drawing applause from the star-studded audience.

A Star-Studded Evening

The finale brought together a distinguished gathering from the worlds of cinema, fashion, law, the judiciary, and government. Adding star power to the evening were Arbaaz Khan, Imran Khan, Shahbaz Khan, and Ayub Khan, alongside prominent Alee Club alumni including Arab, Saianshi Jalali, Anjali, Vansh Morwal, and Shrija Maiti, who also assisted Rampguru Sambita Bose during the training sessions.

Arbaaz Khan spoke of his five-year association with Alee Club, praising the platform's fairness and its track record of launching contestants into glamour and entertainment careers. Actor Ayub Khan congratulated Alee Club on its 28-year journey, while actor Shahbaz Khan — whose nearly two-decade association with the platform began through an introduction by legendary actor Amrish Puri — noted how the pageant's standard and stature has risen year after year.

Cinestar Imran Khan added a poetic touch to the occasion, reciting an inspiring Hindi couplet dedicated to the resilience and vision of Alee Club's Honorary President, Mr. Mehta, highlighting the spirit of turning challenges into opportunities.

Arbaaz Khan also paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor Amrish Puri, recalling his enduring association with Alee Club, a legacy that Rampguru Sambita Bose has carried forward across three decades.

Guests at the finale congratulated Alee Club Miss Teen India 2026, Prabhati Pandey, and Alee Club Mr Teen India 2026, Ramaiyyengar Kautilya, on their achievement, along with the four runners-up who shared the podium with them.

Legal Fraternity and Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was graced by Hon'ble Justice Dr. Sudhir Kumar Jain, Chairman, DRAT, along with several eminent members of the legal fraternity, including Adv. Shri Ashkar Husain Pasha (Member, Disciplinary Committee, Bar Council of Delhi), Adv. Shri D. D. Sharma (Former Secretary, Delhi Bar Association), Adv. Shri Tarun Rana (Honorary Secretary, NDBA, Patiala House Court), Adv. Shri Moolchand Verma (Vice President, Rohini Court Bar Association), Adv. Shri Vivek Shokeen (Additional Secretary, Rohini Court Bar Association), Supreme Court Advocate Shri Nipun Katyal, Adv. Ramita Rana, and Adv. Shri Prakhar Sharma. Smt. Sheetal Sharma, Chairperson, Jan Manas Foundation, was also among the distinguished guests.

Justice Dr. Sudhir Kumar Jain extended his best wishes to Rampguru Sambita Bose for her continuous efforts over three decades and emphasised the importance of providing young people with constructive platforms to develop their talent.

Rampguru Sambita Bose reflected on the journey of this year's titleholders, Alee Club Miss Teen India 2026 Prabhati Pandey and Alee Club Mr Teen India 2026 Ramaiyyengar Kautilya, as a proud moment in the pageant's 28-year legacy.

India's Oldest Teen Pageant, 28 Years Strong

Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India is widely recognised as India's oldest Limca Book of Records-certified teen fashion and personality event. Rampguru Sambita Bose, who has directed the pageant for three decades, described working with teenagers as a source of immense joy, noting that their enthusiasm and raw potential make the mentoring process especially rewarding.

"I feel immensely proud to see my contestants grow, achieve recognition and make a name for themselves," she said.

The grand finale was elevated further by Lakme Academy (Powered by Aptech) as the official makeup and hairstyling partner, and Pahnawa by Pawan as the men's wardrobe partner.

As the newly crowned Alee Club Miss Teen India 2026 and Alee Club Mr Teen India 2026, Prabhati Pandey and Ramaiyyengar Kautilya now step into a year of representing the pageant, following in the footsteps of past titleholders who have gone on to build careers in glamour and entertainment.

Registrations Now Open for 2027 Edition

Alee Club's Honorary President, Mr. Mehta, expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests, partners, parents, contestants, and the entire team behind the finale's success, and extended his best wishes to all participants for their continued growth. Inspired by the success of the 2026 edition, Mr. Mehta announced the opening of registrations for Alee Club Miss and Mr Teen India 2027.

To Register for Alee Club Miss and Mr Teen India 2027:

Call: 9811126746 / 9990626715

Website: www.aleeclub.net

Instagram: @teenindia

About Alee Club

Alee Club is India's oldest Limca Book of Records-certified teen fashion and personality pageant, now in its 28th year under the direction of Rampguru Sambita Bose. The platform has a long-standing legacy of grooming, mentoring, and launching young talent into the fields of glamour and entertainment.

Media Contact:

Alee Club

Phone: 9811126746 / 9990626715

Website: www.aleeclub.net

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