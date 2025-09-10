VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: A ticking clock. Seven ancient temples. A cyberattack unlike anything the world has seen. In LANK-8, the debut thriller from MIT alumnus and AI strategist Ram Srinivasan, mythology collides with machine intelligence in a race against time.

The novel follows Anchan Nair, CEO of Chakravyuh Security Solutions, who has just 72 hours to stop an AI-driven strike orchestrated through a network of temple sites across India. As sacred yantra patterns become unbreakable encryption keys and Hanuman's legendary army re-emerges as an autonomous "Vanara Network," the story reimagines the Ramayana as a digital battleground where loyalty, dharma, and survival are tested.

"I've always been fascinated by the hidden connections between ancient wisdom and exponential technologies," says Srinivasan. "The Ramayana encodes systems, strategies, and conflicts that mirror the dilemmas of our AI age. This book brings those patterns alive in a high-stakes story."

The action spans Bangalore, Singapore, Moscow, Mumbai, and the Arabian Sea, weaving cyber-realism with mythic resonance. Readers will encounter Kalaripayattu martial arts as a framework for resilience, Sanskrit algorithms with quantum-era relevance, and a narrative that pulses with both immediacy and timelessness.

About the Author

Ram Srinivasan is a globally recognized AI strategist, MIT-trained technologist, and author of the Amazon best-selling book 'The Conscious Machine'. As Global AI Adoption Leader at JLL, a Fortune 200 company, he has shaped digital transformation strategies for global enterprises. A member of the World Economic Forum's AI Governance Advisory Alliance, Ram's insights on AI and the future of work have been featured in Harvard Business Review, Business Insider, and other leading outlets. While widely known for his non-fiction work on technology and human potential, LANK-8 marks his first foray into fiction, a project born of his lifelong study of Indian epics and exponential technologies.

Early Praise

Early readers describe LANK-8 as "a brilliant fusion of myth and modernity--intellectually daring and relentlessly fast-paced."

Series Information

LANK-8 is the first installment of the Vanara Network Trilogy.

Availability

LANK-8 is available now in paperback and digital editions from major retailers and online platforms.

Blending the timeless legacy of the Ramayana with the pulse of today's AI revolution, LANK-8 is a rare thriller that speaks to both heart and mind. If you enjoy fast-paced fiction in the spirit of Amish Tripathi or Ashwin Sanghi, but with the cutting edge of global techno-thrillers, this is one you don't want to miss.

