MIT University Sikkim Hosts AI Tools Workshop to Enhance Students' Practical AI Knowledge

Sikkim [India], January 22: MIT University Sikkim successfully conducted a free workshop on artificial intelligence tools, during which hundreds of students were trained in cutting-edge AI applications transforming industries and career prospects globally.

The workshop witnessed overwhelming participation, with students not only from MIT University Sikkim but also from other universities travelling to attend the comprehensive training session on practical AI tool usage.

"Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept; it's a present-day necessity. Students who understand and can effectively use AI tools will have a significant competitive advantage in their careers," said Dr Ramesh Singh, Dean of Academic Affairs at MIT University Sikkim.

AI Training Delivered

The intensive workshop covered essential AI applications, including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Google LLM, Claude AI, and advanced text-to-video tools like Sora and Runway ML. Students received hands-on training in using these platforms for content creation, research, data analysis, and professional projects.

Prof Rakesh Verma, a visiting AI expert from Delhi who conducted the sessions, explained: "We didn't just demonstrate these tools--we taught students how to become AI experts themselves. From prompt engineering to creating professional videos using AI, participants learned skills that are in high demand across industries."

Students from various streams, engineering, management, humanities, and sciences actively participated in the practical training sessions conducted by industry professionals and tech experts with real-world experience in AI implementation.

The workshop's reputation drew students from beyond Sikkim. Priya Malhotra, a student who travelled from Delhi: "I heard about this workshop through social media. The fact that it was free and comprehensive made it worth the journey. I've learned more about AI tools in one day than I did in months of online videos."

Rahul Sharma, another participant from West Bengal, said: "Most universities only teach theory. Here, we got practical, hands-on experience with ChatGPT, Claude, and even advanced tools like Runway ML for video creation. This is career-changing knowledge."

Basic to Expert Level

The workshop focused on transforming beginners into proficient AI users. Topics included:

* Effective prompt engineering for ChatGPT and Claude

* Google Gemini and LLM applications for research and analysis

* AI-powered content creation for academic and professional use

* Text-to-video generation using Sora and Runway ML

* Automation tools that improve productivity

"We want our students to not just use AI casually, but to become experts who can leverage these tools professionally. That's the difference between having a skill and having a career advantage," explained Prof Deepak, workshop coordinator at MIT University, Sikkim.

Growing Demand for AI Skills

According to recent industry reports, 75 per cent of employers in India now consider AI literacy as a valuable skill when hiring fresh graduates. Companies across sectors are actively seeking candidates who can leverage AI tools to improve productivity and innovation.

Arjun Patel, "Most of us knew about ChatGPT, but we didn't know how to use it professionally or how tools like Claude and Runway ML work. Now I feel confident using AI for my projects and future job."

Future Workshops Planned

Given the overwhelming response, MIT University Sikkim has announced plans to conduct regular AI skill development workshops. The university emphasised its commitment to preparing students for the demands of modern workplaces where AI proficiency is becoming essential.

The workshop is part of the university's broader initiative to integrate emerging technologies into regular curriculum and provide students with exposure beyond traditional classroom learning.

With students travelling from Nepal, West Bengal, and neighbouring states to attend, the workshop has positioned MIT University Sikkim as a hub for practical AI education in the region

