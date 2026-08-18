Mitarsh Energy Surpasses 32 GW+ Renewable Energy Portfolio, Expands Presence Across Solar, Wind BOP and BESS

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 18: Mitarsh Energy Private Limited has surpassed a cumulative renewable energy portfolio of 32 GW+, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion across India's renewable energy services sector.

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According to the data, its portfolio now comprises more than 28 GWp of solar projects, 2 GWp of Wind Balance of Plant (BOP) projects, and 2 GWp of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects.

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Mitarsh Energy currently serves more than 41 clients and has deployed over 2,540 technical professionals across India. The company says its growing workforce and pan-India presence enable it to provide operation and maintenance services for large-scale renewable energy assets across multiple locations.

Growing Presence in Renewable Energy O&M

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Over the years, Mitarsh Energy has expanded its services beyond solar Operation & Maintenance (O&M) into Wind BOP, BESS, asset management, technical services and performance optimization.

The company works with renewable energy developers, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and asset owners, providing services aimed at improving plant availability, operational efficiency, safety and long-term asset performance.

With India's renewable energy capacity continuing to expand, demand for specialized O&M and asset management services has also increased. Mitarsh Energy's expansion into Wind BOP and BESS reflects the broader shift in the sector towards integrated renewable energy asset management.

"A Proud Moment for the Entire Mitarsh Family"

Commenting on the milestone, Naresh Patel, Director of Mitarsh Energy Private Limited, said crossing the 32 GW+ portfolio mark represents an important achievement for the company.

"Crossing the milestone of a 32 GW+ renewable energy portfolio is a proud moment for the entire Mitarsh family. This achievement reflects the trust our clients have placed in us, the dedication of our employees, and our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, safety and quality," Patel said.

He added that the company currently manages a portfolio comprising 28 GWp+ Solar O&M, 2 GWp+ Wind BOP O&M and 2 GWp+ BESS O&M, supported by more than 2,540 technical professionals across the country.

Patel also acknowledged the contribution of the company's clients, employees, partners and stakeholders, saying their continued support has played an important role in Mitarsh Energy's growth.

Supporting India's Clean Energy Expansion

As India accelerates the deployment of solar, wind and energy storage infrastructure, maintaining the performance and reliability of renewable energy assets is becoming increasingly important.

Mitarsh Energy is positioning itself as a renewable energy lifecycle services partner by combining O&M capabilities with asset management, technical services, Wind BOP and BESS services.

The company said its focus remains on operational excellence, safety, quality, performance optimization and maximizing the long-term value of renewable energy assets.

The 32 GW+ milestone is expected to further strengthen Mitarsh Energy's presence in India's renewable energy O&M and asset management industry as the company continues to expand its capabilities across solar, wind and energy storage.

About Mitarsh Energy

Founded by Naresh Patel, Mitarsh Energy Private Limited is an India-based renewable energy services company specializing in Operation & Maintenance (O&M), Asset Management, Solar O&M, Wind BOP Services, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Technical Services and Performance Optimization.

The company reports a renewable energy portfolio exceeding 32 GW+, including more than 28 GWp of solar, 2 GWp of Wind BOP and 2 GWp of BESS, along with a workforce of over 2,540 technical professionals serving projects across India.

With more than 41 clients and 17+ years of industry expertise, Mitarsh Energy continues to expand its presence across India's rapidly growing renewable energy sector.

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