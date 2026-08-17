Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Reports Healthy Q1 FY27 Growth; EBITDA Expands 210%, Net Profit Rises 566%

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu, The Company) (BSE:540078), one of the leading global manufacturers of Blow Molded & Injection Molded products and a specialist in Hospital furniture components, Infrastructure Products, Packaging Bottles Drums, Jerry Cans, Pails and Caps, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY27.

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Key Financial Highlights

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Q1 FY27:

- Total Income: ₹ 9,532.78 Lakhs, YoY growth of 11.62%

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- EBITDA: ₹ 1,549.48 Lakhs, YoY growth of 209.50%

- EBITDA Margin (%): 16.29%, YoY growth of 1,041 Bps

- Net Profit: ₹ 873.83 Lakhs, YoY growth of 566.23%

- Net Profit Margin (%): 9.18%, YoY growth of 765 Bps

- EPS (₹): ₹ 6.44, YoY growth of 563.92%

Preferential Issue and Promoter Shareholding

- Total Warrants Proposed: 10 Lakhs Convertible Warrants

- Promoter Allottees: Mr. Manish Dedhia - 4.75 Lakhs; Mr. Sanjay Dedhia - 3.25 Lakhs

- Non-Promoter Allottee: Rikhav Securities Limited - 2 Lakhs

- Individual Promoter Shareholding: Mr. Sanjay Dedhia Shareholding expected to increase from 9.37% to 10.95%

- Individual Promoter Shareholding: Mr. Manish Dedhia Shareholding expected to increase from 12.34% to 14.75%

- Combined Promoter Holding: Expected to increase by 3.99% on a fully diluted basis

- Aggregate Promoter Shareholding: Expected to increase from 67.77% to 68.61% on a fully diluted basis following completion of the proposed preferential issue

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sanjay Dedhia, Executive - Vice Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, "Q1 FY27 reflected continued progress in our business, with a focus on strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and supporting growth across our diversified product portfolio. As part of our recent expansion plans, we are proposing an addition of 3,550 MT per annum to our existing manufacturing capacity, which will further strengthen our ability to cater to growing demand across key product segments. We are also progressing with the proposed preferential issue to support the Company's growth and expansion plans. Post completion, my shareholding is expected to increase from 9.37% to 10.95%, while the combined shareholding of Mr. Manish Dedhia and myself is expected to increase by 3.99%. The aggregate Promoter shareholding is expected to increase from 67.77% to 68.61% on a fully diluted basis. The Company delivered a strong financial performance during the quarter. Total Income grew 11.62% YoY, while EBITDA increased significantly by 209.50% YoY, reflecting improved operating efficiencies and a stronger product mix. Net Profit also recorded substantial growth of 566.23% YoY during the quarter. Our strong results this quarter reflect continued progress on a journey powered by operational excellence, data-driven marketing, scientific innovation, and an empowered team - and we remain committed to building on this momentum ahead. Going forward, we remain focused on expanding our manufacturing capabilities, strengthening our product portfolio and leveraging opportunities across the industrial and packaging segments. We believe these initiatives will enable us to support sustainable growth, enhance operational capabilities and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

About Mitsu Chem Plast Limited

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (BSE - 540078) is a certified manufacturer of polymer-based molded products, specializing in the creation and marketing of innovative, technically advanced solutions. The company serves a diverse range of growing industries, including Industrial Packaging Solutions, Healthcare Products, Infrastructure Products and Emergency Handling Solutions, all supported by robust in-house testing and quality control systems. The company's product portfolio features Molded Industrial Plastic Packaging items like drums, jerry cans, bottles, jars, and related accessories; Infrastructure furniture

parts such as chair shells; Hospital furniture components including panels, railings, planks, and trolley parts and Rescue and safety equipment like spine boards. Mitsu Chem Plast Limited primarily caters to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across a variety of sectors, including chemical, pharmaceutical, dyes, agrochemical, disinfectants, diagnostic, hospital and infrastructure furniture. Its recent product innovations include pails for lubricants and new variants like GL 45 caps and TSV caps. The company's journey began 35 years ago with its first plant in Boisar, Tarapur. Today, it operates four manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra: three in Boisar, Tarapur, and one in Khalapur.

In FY26, Mitsu Chem Plast reported Total Income of ₹ 35,084.56 Lakhs, with an EBITDA of ₹ 3,466.31 Lakhs and a Net Profit of ₹ 15,61.87 Lakhs.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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