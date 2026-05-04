Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Reports Impressive Q4 FY26 Performance; Net Profit Jumps 117.90%, EBITDA Up 72.98%
PNN
Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu, The Company) (BSE:540078), one of the leading global manufacturers of blow-molded and injection-molded products and a specialist in Hospital furniture components, Infrastructure Products, Packaging Bottles, Drums, Jerry Cans, Pails, and Caps, has announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY26.
Key Financial Highlights
Q4 FY26
* Total Income of ₹ 8,679.47 Lakhs,
* EBITDA of ₹ 1,422.74 Lakhs, YoY growth of 72.98%
* EBITDA Margin of 16.45%, YoY growth of 736 Bps
* Net Profit of ₹ 771.73 Lakhs, YoY growth of 117.90%
* Net Profit Margin (%) of 8.92%, YoY growth of 501 Bps
* EPS of ₹ 5.68, YoY growth of 117.62%
FY26
* Total Income of ₹ 35,084.56 Lakhs, YoY growth of 5.40%
* EBITDA of ₹ 3,466.31 Lakhs, YoY growth of 48.88%
* EBITDA Margin of 9.90%, YoY growth of 289 Bps
* Net Profit of ₹ 1,561.87 Lakhs, YoY growth of 115.40%
* Net Profit Margin (%) of 4.46%, YoY growth of 228 Bps
* EPS of ₹ 11.50, YoY growth of 113.36%
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said,"Q4 FY26 has been a satisfying close to what has been a year of steady and purposeful progress for Mitsu Chem Plast. We delivered meaningful improvement in profitability during the quarter, driven by disciplined execution, better operating efficiencies, and a continued focus on higher value-added products. Our Furnastra healthcare furniture vertical continues to scale well, and our export business remains on a strong growth trajectory spanning more than 17 countries.
We are also excited about our strategic entry into the Intermediate Bulk Container vertical, which we believe is a natural and well-timed extension of our packaging capabilities and will open a significant new avenue for growth. As we step into FY27, we remain committed to disciplined capital deployment, operational excellence, and delivering sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders."
Q4 FY26 Key Operational Highlights
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