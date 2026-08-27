Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Scales Up Again - Adds Rs 600 MT/Year to Its Existing Manufacturing Capacity

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (BSE: 540078), a leading certified manufacturer of polymer-based molded products, is pleased to announce a further capacity addition at its existing manufacturing facility. The Company is adding 600 MT/Year of manufacturing capacity as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and support future growth.

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Key Highlights Of The Capacity Addition:

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- Existing manufacturing capacity: 36,000+ MT/Year

- Existing capacity utilization: 64% for the year ended March 31, 2026

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- Proposed capacity addition: 600 MT/Year

- FY27 Capacity Expansion Update:

The Company has announced cumulative capacity additions of 6,700 MT/Year in FY27, comprising 2,550 MT/Year in June 2026, followed by further capacity additions of 3,550 MT/Year and 600 MT/Year in August 2026, strengthening its manufacturing capabilities for future growth.

Expanding For Excellence

This capacity addition marks another important step in Mitsu Chem Plast Limited's ongoing growth strategy. By further expanding its manufacturing capacity, the Company is proactively positioning itself to meet the rising demand from its diverse customer base across industrial packaging, healthcare, infrastructure, and emergency handling segments.

With existing capacity utilization at 64%, this timely expansion reflects the management's confidence in the sustained demand outlook and the Company's ability to scale operations efficiently. The additional capacity will enable the Company to better serve its OEM customers across chemical, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and allied sectors, while also supporting its product diversification initiatives.

This strategic expansion reflects the Company's continued focus on strengthening its manufacturing capabilities, supporting evolving customer requirements, and creating a strong foundation for sustainable long-term growth.

Commenting on this expansion, Mr. Sanjay Dedhia, Executive - Vice Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, "This capacity addition is a continuation of our commitment to staying ahead of evolving market requirements through proactive capacity planning and operational excellence. Adding 600 MT/Year to our existing capacity of over 36,000 MT/Year reflects our confidence in the sustained demand we continue to witness across our product segments. The additional capacity will further strengthen our ability to cater to growing customer requirements, support product diversification, and enhance our presence across key end-user industries while maintaining the quality, reliability, and service standards that our customers expect from us.

This expansion represents a measured and strategic step towards supporting our long-term growth objectives and strengthening our operational capabilities. Going forward, we remain focused on expanding our product portfolio, enhancing operational efficiencies, deepening customer relationships, and consistently creating long-term value for our customers, shareholders, and all other stakeholders."

About Mitsu Chem Plast Limited

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited is a leading player in India's plastic-processing industry with 35+ years of experience, specializing in blow molding, injection molding and custom molding to develop high-quality and customized plastic solutions. The Company operates four manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 36,000+ MT per annum, supported by 57 blow molding machines and 22 injection molding machines.

The Company offers a diversified product portfolio spanning Molded Industrial Packaging, Hospital Furniture Parts, Infrastructure & Other Products, serving industries including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, automotive, healthcare, agrochemicals, cosmetics, edible oils, specialty chemicals and FMCG. Its capabilities extend from industrial containers and packaging components to customized furniture parts, hospital bed components and specialized healthcare products.

Mitsu Chem Plast caters to a diverse customer base of 700+ customers, including 30+ Fortune 500 companies in India, and has an export presence across 17 countries. The Company also operates a dedicated depot in Hyderabad to serve customers in South India and works with distributors to cater to customers in North India.

The Company continues to expand its product portfolio, including pail containers and GL 45 caps, while strengthening its presence in healthcare through its dedicated Furnastra brand for hospital furniture parts.

In FY26, Mitsu Chem Plast reported Total Income of ₹ 35,084.56 Lakhs, with an EBITDA of ₹ 3,466.31 Lakhs and a Net Profit of ₹ 1,561.87 Lakhs.

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