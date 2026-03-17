Mitti se Olympics Medal Tak: M3M Foundation Organises 'M3M Foundation Gold Cup – Under 20 National Wrestling Mahasangram' in Collaboration with Yogeshwar Dutt Wrestling Academy

Over 550 young wrestlers from across India compete under Mission Olympic Rohtak, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) In a significant step towards strengthening India’s rich akhada tradition and nurturing the country’s future Olympic champions, M3M Foundation, in collaboration with the Yogeshwar Dutt Wrestling Academy, organised the “M3M Foundation Gold Cup – Under-20 National Wrestling Mahasangram” on 15–16 March 2026 in Rohtak, Haryana.

Advertisement

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation, felicitated by Yogeshwar Dutt at his Wrestling Academy, alongside Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan and esteemed coaches, as the championship officially begins with young wrestlers stepping onto the mat Organised under the inspiring theme “Mitti Se Olympics Medal Tak,” the national championship witnessed the participation of 550+ Under-20 wrestlers from across the country, including 25+ international-level wrestlers. The tournament brought together participants from 8+ states, representing 50+ akhadas and wrestling academies, providing a strong national platform for emerging talent to showcase their skill, determination and competitive spirit.

Advertisement

The two-day championship was hosted at the Yogeshwar Dutt Wrestling Academy, founded by Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, reflecting the deep-rooted connection between India’s traditional wrestling culture and the country’s aspirations for global sporting excellence. Speaking on the occasion, Yogeshwar Dutt said that the true strength of Indian wrestling lies in the soil of villages and the traditions of akhadas, and when young athletes receive the right guidance, training and opportunities, they emerge as champions who bring glory to the nation on international platforms.

Advertisement

During the event, a Girls’ Hostel at the Yogeshwar Dutt Sports Academy was also inaugurated with the support of M3M Foundation, marking an important step towards strengthening sports infrastructure and enabling more young female athletes to access safe and professional training facilities.

The championship featured intense bouts across several categories. Competitions were organised in Under-20 (Boys) and Under-23 (Girls) divisions, along with an Open Weight Category.

Advertisement

In the Under-20 (Boys) division, matches were held across 50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 85 kg and 92 kg weight categories, while the Under-23 (Girls) division featured competitions in 50 kg, 55 kg, 60 kg and +65 kg weight categories. Outstanding performers across all categories were felicitated for their remarkable achievements.

Wrestlers securing first, second, third and fourth positions in various weight categories were awarded cash prizes in recognition of their hard work, discipline and sporting excellence.

The event was graced by several eminent personalities from the sports fraternity and public life, including Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation and medalist at the International Kettlebell Lifting World Championship, former Member of Parliament and former President of the Wrestling Federation of India Shri Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya, President of the Wrestling Federation of India Shri Sanjay Singh, and legendary wrestling coach Mahabali Satpal.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Payal Kanodia said, “Being a sportsperson myself, I understand the dedication, discipline and resilience it takes to excel in competitive sports. At M3M Foundation, we firmly believe that India’s future Olympic champions will emerge from our villages and akhadas. Through initiatives like the M3M Foundation Gold Cup, we aim to provide young athletes with the right platforms to showcase their talent and aspire for excellence at national and international levels.” Shri Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh noted that India has a proud and historic wrestling tradition, and even today many of the country’s finest wrestlers emerge from grassroots akhadas. He added that national-level competitions like this provide young athletes with an invaluable competitive platform and help prepare them for global sporting arenas such as the Olympics.

The championship was organised under M3M Foundation’s ‘Lakshya’ programme, an initiative aimed at empowering talented youth in sports, visual arts and performing arts by providing opportunities, mentorship and platforms to realise their full potential.

Through initiatives like the M3M Foundation Gold Cup, the foundation continues to strengthen grassroots sports development and inspire young athletes to dream bigger-contributing to India’s long-term vision of producing world-class athletes and future Olympic medalists.

About M3M Foundation M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)