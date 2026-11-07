ML.ai Hosts INFRASHIFT, an AI hackathon for Students and Engineers with Rs 1 lakh prize pool

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 7: ML.ai, an AI coding agent, is hosting the first edition of INFRA SHIFT, a one-day AI hackathon, on 14 November 2026, challenging students and engineers to build a running prototype in a single day. The event will be held at Infrasity Office, Janakpuri West, New Delhi, India. In partnership with Infrasity and Geek Room, the hackathon will ask teams to pick one of four tracks, with entries judged on whether they actually work. ML.ai is positioning the hackathon around a clear conviction that building something that runs in a day teaches more than reading about it for a month.

Those four tracks begin with the AI-Powered Data Intelligence Platform, which asks teams to turn a plain English or Hindi request into a clean, deduplicated, source-backed dataset, shown on a dashboard with CSV export. VyaparAI calls for an operations copilot that turns a small business’s sales, stock or expense records into answers and actions, such as restock alerts. Circular Samjho asks for a simple web tool that turns a pasted public notice into a short summary in plain Hindi or English, shown beside the original text. The fourth, Open Innovation, is open to any AI agent that solves a defined problem for people in India, and it must work end to end on a basic phone browser in Hindi or English.

“Progress in software comes from experimenting, and most developers and students are held back less by ideas than by the cost and friction of trying them. At ML.ai, we are hosting INFRA SHIFT, as we address this and with this hackathon, we aim to let budding engineers or professional teams to test an idea in a single day and learn from what runs. We are keen to see what teams ship, especially those solving for how people in India actually work, said Taran Srivastava, Co-Founder of ML.ai.

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“Most hackathons reward a good pitch. We wanted one that rewards a working build,” said Shan, Founder and CEO of Infrasity, which is organising the event. “Four hours is not much time, so teams have to decide quickly what the smallest useful version of their idea looks like and then go build it. That is the same constraint engineers work under in a real product team.”

More than 200 students & developers are participating in the INFRA SHIFT, which carries a ₹1 lakh prize pool and is ranked third in its category on Unstop. Teams will get a 4- to 5-hour build window and must close their demo with a business case that names the Indian buyer and a rupee price. The hackathon is open to students and working professionals.

To register, please visit: Unstop Infrashift Hackathon.

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About ML.ai

ML.ai, AI Coding agents works wherever developers do; inside VS Code and Cursor, as a standalone desktop app, from the terminal, or as a PR Reviewer on GitHub. Every surface runs on the same engine, with the same settings and the same memory of their repo. ML.ai is built to help developers and software engineering teams accelerate software development. It enables developers to delegate complex coding tasks, automate workflows, debug applications, write and test code, and manage software development processes through AI agents.

For more information, please visit: ML.ai.

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