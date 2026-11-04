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Home / Business / MLA College granted degree-awarding powers by the Office for Students

MLA College granted degree-awarding powers by the Office for Students

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PTI
Updated At : 11:36 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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A landmark achievement as the College builds on its specialist heritage, STEM ambitions and international reach

PLYMOUTH, England, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based MLA College is extremely proud to announce that it has been granted taught degree-awarding powers by the Office for Students (OfS), marking a defining moment in its development as a provider of higher education. The authorisation, effective from 25 October 2026, enables the College to award its own taught degrees up to master's level within specified subject areas.

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The decision follows a rigorous assessment of the College's academic standards, governance and quality assurance arrangements. It reflects years of preparation and the contribution of staff, students and partners.

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The new powers will enable MLA College to award its own degrees within the scope of its authorisation alongside its continuing validation partnerships with the University of Plymouth and The Open University.

Established in 2012, MLA College supports students across more than 75 countries, with a particular focus on flexible higher education for working professionals. Its academic portfolio spans maritime disciplines, sustainability, engineering, business and project management.

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Professor Mohammad Dastbaz, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of MLA College, said:

"This is an incredibly proud moment for MLA College. Achieving degree-awarding powers is a testament to the dedication, expertise and commitment of our academic community, and reflects the care, ambition and hard work that have shaped the College over many years.

"Our journey began with a clear understanding of the challenges facing professionals who wanted to continue their education while working. The commitment to providing flexible, accessible and high-quality education remains at the heart of who we are, even as our academic portfolio, partnerships and global student community have grown.

"Degree-awarding powers mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for MLA College. They provide an opportunity to build on our established strengths, further develop and diversify our academic portfolio, particularly across science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and introduce innovative programmes that respond to emerging skills needs and the evolving demands of industry."

Glenn Harris, Chief Operating Officer of MLA College, said:

"Reaching this point has been a long journey and one that has involved a huge amount of work from everyone at MLA College. I have seen first-hand just how much commitment, care and determination has gone into achieving this, alongside everything else involved in running and developing the College.

"I am personally very proud to have played a part in that journey, but even more proud of what the MLA team has achieved together. I want to thank everyone who has contributed along the way. This is a significant milestone for MLA, and one that belongs to the whole team.

"There is also a real sense of excitement about what this now makes possible for MLA. Degree-awarding powers give us the opportunity to build on what we have achieved, broaden what we can offer and take the College into its next phase with real confidence and ambition."

Notes to editors

About MLA College

Established in 2012, MLA College is a UK-based higher education institution registered with the Office for Students and part of GEDU Global Education. It delivers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through flexible distance learning to students in more than 75 countries.

MLA College works with university and industry partners, including the University of Plymouth and The Open University, and has a partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

Website: https://www.mla.ac.uk/

Media Contact

Sheefa Fijiwala

Head of Marketing

MLA College

sheefa.fijiwala@mla.ac.uk

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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