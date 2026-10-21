MLA Sanjay Sharma Honoured at National Changemakers Meet 2026 for His Contribution to Girls’ Education

VMPL

Rashtriya Ekta Nagar (Gujarat) [India], October 21: Shri Sanjay Sharma, MLA from the Anupshahr Assembly constituency in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, was honoured at the national level for his efforts to promote girls’ education and bring about social change in rural areas. The prestigious National Changemakers Meet 2026, held from October 1 to 4 at Sahakar Bhavan, GSC Bank, in Rashtriya Ekta Nagar, near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district, recognised his contributions.

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MLA Sanjay Sharma was among 51 changemakers selected from 28 states and Union Territories across the country. According to the organisers, he was the only elected MLA among those honoured at the event. The recognition highlights his sustained efforts to encourage girls’ education in rural areas, raise awareness among families, and strengthen community participation in education.

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New Delhi-based India Foundation. The programme also received support from various institutional and industry partners. The conference brought together individuals who have made notable contributions in fields such as education, tribal welfare, de-addiction, rural development, good governance, art and culture, and women’s empowerment.

The ‘Anupshahr Model’ for Girls’ Education Draws Attention

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MLA Sanjay Sharma received the honour primarily for his efforts to promote girls’ education in rural communities and encourage active participation at the grassroots level. Since 2017, he has been reaching out to villages across his constituency, engaging directly with girls and their families through door-to-door interactions and village meetings.

The primary objective of this initiative has been to encourage female students from Classes 9 to 12 to continue their education and reduce school dropout rates.

According to the information provided, the campaign over have 10 year motivated numerous girls to continue their studies. More than 14,000 girl students have been engaged through one to one direct interactions at individual on micro phone only he is constituency is us . In addition, the initiative has helped more than 200 girls who had discontinued their education return to school.

Focus on Developing Government Schools

Alongside promoting girls’ education, efforts have also been made to strengthen educational infrastructure in the constituency. According to the available information, initiatives were undertaken to develop three key government schools, offering education up to Class 12, into model schools.

The objective has been to provide girls with a better learning environment and strengthen confidence in the quality of education available in rural areas.

The campaign has also introduced motivational initiatives to highlight the importance of time management among students. These include gifting wristwatches to girls and presenting wall clocks to Class 10 students in recognition of outstanding academic performance.

Through these initiatives, students are encouraged to develop discipline, value their time, and remain committed to their studies.

The initiatives undertaken in Anupshahr are being viewed as an integrated approach that brings together girls’ education, family participation, and community awareness. The central aim is to ensure equal educational opportunities for girls and encourage them to move towards a confident and self-reliant future.

Sanjay Sharma Says Honour Belongs to Anupshahr’s Girls and Their Families

Expressing happiness over receiving the national honour, MLA Sanjay Sharma dedicated the recognition to the girls of his constituency, their families, and everyone who has continuously worked towards improving access to education.

He said, “Being recognised among 51 changemakers from across the country is a moment of immense pride for me. This honour is not a personal achievement; rather, it is a victory for the thousands of girls of Anupshahr, their dreams, and the determination of their families, who have supported me throughout this journey of change.”

He further emphasised that when society invests in girls’ education and their aspirations, it lays a strong foundation for the future of a New India.

Sharma also expressed his gratitude to Dr. Jigar Inamdar, convenor of Samvedya Pratishthan, and his entire team for recognising and bringing grassroots initiatives from his constituency to a national platform.

The objective of the event was to provide national recognition to individuals and public representatives driving positive change at the grassroots level across different parts of India, while creating a platform for sharing experiences and best practices.

According to information provided by the organisers, the Changemakers Network, launched in 2012, has so far honoured more than 250 individuals who have contributed to grassroots transformation across the country.

The recognition of MLA Sanjay Sharma at the National Changemakers Meet 2026 marks an important milestone in bringing greater national attention to initiatives focused on girls’ education, community participation, and rural development.

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