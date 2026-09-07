MLC Vagish Pathak Nominated to Three Key Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Committees

Reinforcing Public Health, Transparency, Good Governance & People-Centric Development Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7: In a significant development for Uttar Pradesh’s legislative and public governance framework, Vagish Pathak, Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) and Vice President of the Olympic Association of Uttar Pradesh, has been nominated to three prestigious committees of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. The appointments recognize his growing role in legislative affairs, public service, sports administration, and citizen welfare.

Vagish Pathak has been appointed as a member of the Rules Revision Committee, the Questions & References Committee, and the Committee on Prevention of Public Health Issues Arising from Food Adulteration and the Circulation of Spurious Drugs. These committees are considered among the most important functional bodies of the Legislative Council, contributing to stronger governance, policy review, legislative accountability, and protection of public health.

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The nominations mark another milestone in Vagish Pathak’s journey as a public representative dedicated to transparent governance and meaningful development across Uttar Pradesh.

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A Growing Legislative Responsibility Over the years, Vagish Pathak has actively participated in public life through legislative work, social initiatives, youth engagement, and sports development. His nomination to three influential committees expands his responsibility in shaping policies that directly affect millions of citizens across the state.

The Rules Revision Committee focuses on reviewing legislative procedures and strengthening the efficiency of the Council’s functioning. The Questions & References Committee plays a vital role in ensuring that public issues are effectively raised within the House, reinforcing democratic accountability. Meanwhile, the committee addressing food adulteration and counterfeit medicines works towards finding practical solutions to one of the most pressing public health challenges facing society today.

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Together, these committees provide an important platform for evidence-based discussions, policy recommendations, and stronger coordination between governance and public interest.

Meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Following his nomination, Vagish Pathak paid a courtesy visit to Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the confidence placed in him. During the meeting, he described the new responsibility as both an honour and a commitment to serve the people with integrity, dedication, and accountability.

He also extended his sincere appreciation to Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Pratap Singh and Deputy Chief Minister & Leader of the House Keshav Prasad Maurya for entrusting him with responsibilities in these significant committees.

According to Vagish Pathak, effective governance begins with listening to citizens and transforming their concerns into meaningful legislative action.

“A Position of Responsibility, Not Privilege” Speaking after the announcement, Vagish Pathak emphasized that public office should always be viewed as a responsibility rather than a privilege.

“This is not merely a position; it is an opportunity to represent the voice of the people. I will perform every responsibility with complete honesty, commitment, and transparency while ensuring that public interest remains my highest priority.” He stated that citizens’ expectations, grievances, and suggestions would continue to guide his legislative approach. His objective is to ensure that governance remains people-centric and responsive to real societal challenges.

One of the most significant responsibilities assigned to Vagish Pathak relates to the prevention of food adulteration and the circulation of counterfeit medicines. These issues pose serious risks to public health, particularly affecting vulnerable communities, children, and senior citizens.

Vagish Pathak stressed that protecting citizens from unsafe food products and fake pharmaceutical medicines requires a combination of stronger monitoring mechanisms, public awareness campaigns, strict administrative enforcement, and better coordination among regulatory departments.

He believes that policy recommendations emerging from the committee can contribute towards creating safer food systems and improving consumer protection across Uttar Pradesh. Ensuring public health, he said, is essential for sustainable development and social well-being.

Strengthening Transparency & Legislative Accountability As a member of the Questions & References Committee, Vagish Pathak aims to enhance transparency within the legislative process by ensuring that public concerns receive timely attention. Legislative questions remain one of the strongest democratic tools through which representatives seek accountability from the government and highlight issues affecting citizens.

Similarly, his role in the Rules Revision Committee will involve reviewing procedural frameworks to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of legislative functioning. By supporting modern, transparent, and accountable governance practices, he hopes to strengthen institutional trust and public participation.

He reiterated that good governance is built upon openness, responsibility, and continuous improvement of democratic institutions.

A Strong Voice for Sports Development Beyond politics and governance, Vagish Pathak has earned recognition for his contribution to sports administration as the Vice President of the Olympic Association of Uttar Pradesh. His involvement reflects his commitment to promoting sporting culture, supporting athletes, and encouraging youth participation in competitive sports.

He believes that investment in sports is equally an investment in discipline, health, leadership, and national development. Through collaboration with sporting institutions, he has consistently advocated for greater opportunities for emerging athletes across Uttar Pradesh.

Balancing legislative responsibilities with sports administration enables him to contribute to both governance and youth empowerment.

Vision for Public Welfare Vagish Pathak’s broader vision revolves around public health, transparency, accountability, good governance, sports development, and inclusive public welfare. He believes that legislative committees are not merely administrative bodies but platforms capable of delivering meaningful policy improvements through research, discussion, and constructive recommendations.

He has assured citizens that every responsibility entrusted to him will be discharged with sincerity and complete dedication. Whether addressing public health concerns, strengthening legislative procedures, or promoting citizen welfare, his focus will remain on delivering measurable impact through responsible governance.

Looking Ahead The nomination of Vagish Pathak to three important Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council committees represents a significant opportunity to contribute more actively to the state’s legislative and developmental agenda. His expanded responsibilities reflect confidence in his leadership and reinforce his commitment to serving the people of Uttar Pradesh.

As he begins this new phase of public service, Vagish Pathak remains focused on transforming public concerns into policy action, strengthening democratic institutions, promoting healthier communities, and contributing towards a more transparent, accountable, and progressive Uttar Pradesh.

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