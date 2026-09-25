MM Consulting and Shobhit University, Gangoh Join Hands to Create Global Opportunities for Students

VMPL

Ludhiana (Punjab)/ Gangoh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 25: MM Consulting has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shobhit University, Gangoh, to develop a structured global opportunity ecosystem aimed at providing students with greater exposure to international education, global academic pathways and overseas higher-education opportunities.

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The MoU was signed on September 23, 2026, in the presence of Prof. (Dr.) Buta Singh Sidhu, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Shobhit University, Gangoh.

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As part of the collaboration, the two organisations will work towards establishing the “Shobhit Global Opportunity Centre – Supported by Saviour Education Abroad.”

The proposed centre will focus on creating greater awareness among students about international universities, overseas education pathways, scholarships, English-language readiness, global academic programmes and the requirements for pursuing higher education abroad. The initiative will also seek to strengthen international exposure and engagement within the university ecosystem.

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Mitesh Malhotra, Founder of MM Consulting and Saviour Education Abroad, said the initiative represents a shift from conventional overseas admissions counselling towards a broader model of university-level internationalisation.

“For years, Indian students have travelled overseas in search of international exposure. I believe the next opportunity is to bring that exposure closer to students — within their own universities.”

The collaboration will focus on areas including international education awareness, student readiness, global academic pathways, interaction with overseas institutions and identification of relevant higher-education opportunities.

According to Malhotra, the effectiveness of international collaborations should ultimately be reflected in tangible opportunities for students.

“An MoU should not remain a document in a file. It should eventually result in awareness, engagement and measurable opportunities for students. The real work begins after the MoU is signed.”

With more than 26 years of experience in education and student counselling, Malhotra has visited 500+ university campuses across 24 countries and has worked extensively with international universities and Indian students through Saviour Education Abroad.

The Shobhit University initiative forms part of MM Consulting’s broader vision to work with Indian educational institutions seeking to strengthen their international engagement and create structured global pathways for students.

The proposed Global Opportunity Ecosystem is envisioned as more than a conventional study-abroad counselling desk. It aims to provide students with regular exposure to international universities, global academic programmes, scholarships, emerging opportunities and pathways relevant to their academic and career aspirations.

Malhotra said:

“The success of this initiative will not be measured by the photograph of the MoU signing. It will be measured by what happens after the photograph — how many students become aware of opportunities, how many meaningful international engagements are created, and how many global pathways become accessible.”

The Shobhit Global Opportunity Centre will serve as a platform for collaboration between the university, international education professionals and overseas institutions, with the objective of creating a more structured and accessible global education environment for students.

About Mitesh Malhotra

Mitesh Malhotra is the Founder of MM Consulting and Saviour Education Abroad, with more than 26 years of experience in education and international student counselling. His work focuses on helping schools and universities develop structured systems for career guidance, international exposure and global education opportunities.

University & Institutional Collaborations

Mitesh Malhotra

Founder — MM Consulting

Founder — Saviour Education Abroad

Website: www.miteshmalhotra.com

Email: info@miteshmalhotra.com.

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