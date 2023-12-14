M&M, investors to infuse Rs 875 cr in Classic Legends

PTI

New Delhi, December 13

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said it along with external investors, will invest Rs 875 crore in unit Classic Legends Pvt Ltd (CLPL). CLPL owns brands like Jawa, Yezdi and BSA, and operates in the fast-growing premium motorcycle segment in India.

“External investors, along with M&M will invest Rs 875 crore, investors Rs 350 crore and M&M Rs 525 crore, over the next 2-3 years, to build a strong business,” the Mumbai-based auto major said in a regulatory filing. Post the aforesaid investment, M&M would continue to hold 60% of the paid-up equity share capital of CLPL, it added. On a standalone basis, CLPL had reported revenue from operations at Rs 709.74 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.