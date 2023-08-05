M&M Q1 profit rises 56% to Rs 3,683.87 crore

PTI

MUMBAI: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Friday reported a 56.04% rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,683.87 crore for June quarter 2023-24, riding on strong performance of its automotive segment. PTI

Zomato shares jump 11% as firm turns profitable

Shares of online food delivery firm Zomato zoomed nearly 11% at the close on Friday, after the company reported its first-ever consolidated profit after tax of Rs 2 crore in the April-June quarter. The stock climbed 10.68% to settle at Rs 95.43 apiece on the BSE. PTI

Tata Motors launches Punch iCNG at Rs 7.1 lakh

Tata Motors on Friday launched the CNG variant of its micro SUV Punch priced between Rs 7.1 lakh and Rs 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is equipped with the company’s proprietary twin-cylinder technology with enhanced safety features.

