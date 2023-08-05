M&M Q1 profit rises 56% to Rs 3,683.87 crore

MUMBAI: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Friday reported a 56.04% rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,683.87 crore for June quarter 2023-24, riding on strong performance of its automotive segment. PTI
Zomato shares jump 11% as firm turns profitable
Shares of online food delivery firm Zomato zoomed nearly 11% at the close on Friday, after the company reported its first-ever consolidated profit after tax of Rs 2 crore in the April-June quarter. The stock climbed 10.68% to settle at Rs 95.43 apiece on the BSE. PTI
Tata Motors launches Punch iCNG at Rs 7.1 lakh
Tata Motors on Friday launched the CNG variant of its micro SUV Punch priced between Rs 7.1 lakh and Rs 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is equipped with the company’s proprietary twin-cylinder technology with enhanced safety features.
3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed
Search operation under way in J-K’s Kulgam for terrorists who killed 3 soldiers
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes J-K's Gulmarg
Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order
