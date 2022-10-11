 M&M rolls out XUV3OO TurboSport at Rs 10.35 lakh : The Tribune India

M&M rolls out XUV3OO TurboSport at Rs 10.35 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched XUV300 TurboSport series powered by 1.2 L mStallion TGDi engine that boasts of unrivalled performance and an over-boost capability for peak torque of as high as 250 Nm. It will be available in three powertrains at Rs 10.35 lakh onwards.

Hyatt Centric brand debuts in Chandigarh

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has opened a new hotel in Chandigarh, marking the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand. The 144-room property is Hyatt’s second hotel in the city, and the fourth Hyatt Centric hotel in India.

Union Bank holds quiz contest ‘You Genius’

The zonal office of Union Bank of India recently organised national-level quiz competition ‘You Genius’ at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh. Around 400 teams from 220 schools from the region participated. The programme was presided over by Arun Kumar, Field General Manager, Chandigarh Zone.

SBI unveils automated cash deposit machine

The SBI has introduced automated cash deposit and withdrawal machine in a mobile van. It will roam in markets across various sectors of Chandigarh and Panchkula to offer services to its customers. It was flagged off by Vinod Jaiswal, chief general manager, SBI, Chandigarh Circle.

Desh Bhagat varsity holds online workshop on IPR

Desh Bhagat University recently held an online workshop on “Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) & Patents and Design Filing" under the National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Intellectual Property Management, Nagpur, and Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

Plaksha varsity, Cambridge University Press in pact

Plaksha University, Mohali, has signed an MoU with Cambridge University Press & Assessment to explore academic collaborations. The collaboration will focus on supporting PhD students, research scholars and faculty members through workshops.

Uniqlo inaugurates store in Chandigarh

Japanese retailer Uniqlo has opened store at Elante Mall, Chandigarh. The store features Uniqlo lifewear inspired by life's need for thoughtful and timeless clothing for all age groups.

NTPC, GE Gas Power in pact for hydrogen co-firing

To decarbonise power generation in India, NTPC and GE Gas Power have signed an MoU for feasibility to demonstrate hydrogen co-firing blended with natural gas in GE’s 9E gas turbines installed at NTPC’s Kawas combined-cycle gas power plant in Gujarat.

Allen’s Tallentex sees huge response from students

Allen Career Institute recently held Tallentex exam in 11 states in the first phase. As many as 20,631 students took the exam in Chandigarh, HP, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

HDFC Bank unveils SmartHub Vyapar Merchant app

HDFC Bank has launched SmartHub Vyapar Merchant app — a comprehensive payments and banking solution designed to fulfil the everyday business needs of merchants.

ICICI Bank unveils ‘Smart Wire’ for remittances

ICICI Bank has launched an online solution to help its customers carry out SWIFT-based inward remittances in a faster and hassle-free manner. Named, ‘Smart Wire’, the facility allows both NRIs and resident customers to undertake inward remittance transactions.

IDP Education opens office in Panchkula

IDP — a global leader in international education services — has opened office in Panchkula to assist students in achieving their global study goals. Now, it has 69 offices across 61 cities.

Axis MF launches ‘Axis Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund’

Axis Mutual Fund has launched Axis Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund — an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in units of ETFs focused on the Nasdaq 100 TRI.

ISB facilitates sale of Indian wild hazelnuts

Indian wild hazelnuts, known as thangi (locally), harvested by Jarhun Nag Swayam Sahayata Samooh, a self-help group in Chamba, are now reaching end-consumers through the shelves of Dry Fruitz Basket, a premium retail store in Hyderabad. Indian School of Business (ISB) facilitated this partnership.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s big festive dhamaka

Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched ‘Khushi Ka Season’ offers ahead of the festive season. It has over 10,000 offers lined up on a host of brands across categories like dining, travel, online fashion, grocery, retail stores, jewellery, malls, among others.

