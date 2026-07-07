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New Delhi [India], July 7: The Mercom India Awards 2026 announced its annual winners, highlighting breakthrough clean energy innovation from industry and academia. Spanning 13 categories, the annual awards recognize milestone advancements across the country's renewable sector.

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To learn more about why each company received their award, visit Mercom India's complete coverage of the event here.

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The awards were presented during the sixth edition of the Mercom India Renewables Summit 2026, held at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi. Guided by this year's theme, "Where Policy Meets Ambition," the ceremony highlighted the importance of advancing indigenous innovation and supporting locally developed technologies through the country's academic and research institutions.

Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Hon'ble Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, presented the accolades alongside Raj Prabhu, CEO at Mercom Capital Group. The high-profile ceremony brought together senior policymakers, industry executives, developers, and leading researchers. All recipients were selected through a rigorous, independent evaluation process managed by Mercom's panel of clean energy experts.

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"The Mercom India Awards were created to recognize the companies and individuals setting the standard for excellence in India's renewable energy industry. This year, we are proud to expand that recognition to include R&D-stage technologies, innovators, and institutions whose work is laying the foundation for the next generation of clean energy technologies," commented Raj Prabhu, CEO at Mercom Capital Group. "It was an honor to once again present these awards alongside Hon'ble Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi as we celebrate the people and companies creating the technologies that will impact our future."

Mercom India Awards 2026: Official Winners List

Best Large-Scale Solar Project: Tata Power Renewables

Best C&I Project (Ground-mount): TrueRE Oriana Power

Best C&I Project (Rooftop): AB Energia Solutions

Best Energy Storage Project: Rays Power Infra

Best Engineered Project: Kosol Energie

Best Hybrid Project: Adani Green Energy

Best Innovation - Product: SuryaLogix

Best Residential Project: WattSun Energy

Deal of the Year (Financial): Aseem Infrastructure Finance

Deal of the Year (Strategic): Serentica Renewables

Emerging Startup Technology of the Year: Reslink

Research-to-Innovation: The Energy Consortium, IIT Madras

Clean Energy Research Impact: IIT Gandhinagar

The Mercom India Renewables Summit stands as one of the country's most influential clean energy events, uniting sector stakeholders to shape India's renewable energy agenda. The Mercom India Awards are regarded as one of the highest honors in India's clean energy industry, recognizing excellence in innovation, execution, and market leadership.

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