Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Mobavenue, a leading AI-powered, cloud-based advertising & consumer growth platform, has been honoured with the prestigious 2025 Champions of Scale Award by Aerospike, the industry leader in high-performance real-time databases powering some of the world's largest enterprises. The recognition, announced at the Aerospike Summit 2025, reinforces the impact of Mobavenue's AI Tech Platforms, built to empower businesses worldwide with data-driven, AI-powered advertising solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable outcomes at scale.

In an ecosystem where most AdTech players struggle to balance speed, intelligence, and trust, Mobavenue Platforms has consistently built AI-powered, data-driven advertising platforms designed to handle massive data volumes with 25x increased compute throughput. This validation translates Mobavenue Platforms' ability to scale campaigns intelligently, where data-backed insights, not assumptions, drive growth.

Speaking on the win, Tejas Rathod, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, said, "Recognition at this level reinforces why we started Mobavenue in the first place: to build AI-powered technology that simplifies growth for businesses while enabling scale that's both intelligent and sustainable. To be winning along with PhonePe, Flipkart, CRED, Myntra, HDFC Bank, BigBasket, and Airtel, highlights the growing impact of Mobavenue Platforms in delivering value to businesses and consumers alike."

More importantly, it highlights how innovation rooted in India can create meaningful value for businesses and consumers across the world. We see this as motivation to accelerate our journey and expand the boundaries of AI-driven advertising, strengthening our ecosystem, and ensuring that Mobavenue's AI Tech Platforms remain at the forefront of shaping the next wave of business growth worldwide."

About the Champions of Scale Awards

The Champions of Scale Awards by Aerospike honour engineers, architects, and technical teams who build real-time data infrastructure at massive scale--systems that are always on, ultra-efficient, and resilient under pressure. It recognizes those who push the boundaries of what's possible by delivering sub-millisecond latency, high throughput, cost-efficient scale, and reliable performance in industries such as AdTech, FinTech, AI, gaming, payments, and personalization. The award highlights the unsung heroes who tackle complex infrastructure challenges and drive tangible business impact.

About Mobavenue Platforms:

Mobavenue (acquired by Lucent Industries Limited) is a global AI-powered AdTech and Consumer Growth company that drives businesses, media agencies, and publishers to connect with high-intent consumers. By unifying data, AI, and media outcomes into a unified, powerful platform, Mobavenue transforms digital advertising into measurable outcomes across the entire consumer journey.

With a strong presence in India and an expanding global footprint, Mobavenue is building world-class products that combine data-driven marketing and advertising with cutting-edge AI solutions. Guided by the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat 2047 and the "AI for Good" vision, Mobavenue is committed to creating transformative technology from India for the world, reshaping digital advertising, and driving consumer growth in today's dynamic ecosystem.

