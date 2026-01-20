MOBEXX Summit & Awards to Decode the Next Wave of Mobile Marketing and AdTech Innovation

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 20: Adgully is set to host the 9th edition of MOBEXX Summit & Awards, its flagship platform dedicated to mobile-first marketing and advertising innovation. The one-day summit will bring together India's leading marketers, digital leaders, AdTech innovators, and growth strategists to explore the future of mobile-led brand building and monetisation. This year's edition will revolve around the theme: "Reimagining Mobile Marketing: Data, Devices & Disruption Driving the Next Wave of AdTech."

Advertisement

As mobile continues to be the primary interface for digital consumption in India, MOBEXX 2026 will examine how data intelligence, evolving devices, privacy-first ecosystems, and disruptive AdTech models are reshaping marketing strategies, consumer engagement, and business outcomes.

Advertisement

The summit will feature a compelling line-up of keynote sessions, panel discussions, and fireside chats, followed by the MOBEXX Awards, which will recognise excellence, innovation, and impact in mobile marketing, performance advertising, and app-driven growth.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully, said:

Advertisement

"Mobile is no longer just a channel, it is the core of how consumers discover, engage, and transact with brands. With MOBEXX, our aim is to bring together the brightest minds in mobile marketing and AdTech to decode what's next, how data, devices, and disruption are collectively redefining growth, creativity, and accountability in marketing. The summit is designed to be future-facing, actionable, and deeply relevant for marketers navigating this transformation."

The one-day event will feature a powerhouse lineup of speakers from across industries, including:

- Amit Rathi, Managing Director, Channel Factory

- Anchal Siwag, Director - Customer Success, Trackier

- Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head - India, Hybrid

- Manas Gulati, Co-founder & CEO, ARM Worldwide

- Nimish Agrawal, Director - Digital Business Unit & CMO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance

- Prasun Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Magicbricks

- Ravi Tripathi, Strategy and Partnerships, Truecaller Ads

- Roopali Sharma, President - North & East, Havas Media India

- Sachin Vashishtha, CMO, Paisabazaar

- Shubho Sengupta, Digital Marketing Advisor

- Sumeet Singh, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Info Edge India

Channel Factory comes on board as the Presenting Partner, reinforcing its leadership in brand suitability, performance, and high-quality media delivery.

Amazon MX Player and Truecaller join the platform as Co-Powered By Partners, reflecting the growing convergence of content, commerce, and mobile-first consumer engagement.

Powering the summit as Gold Partners are Apptrove, AudienceConnect, Hybrid, and MiQ, bringing expertise across mobile measurement, programmatic intelligence, audience solutions, and performance-led growth. Vertoz partners as the Silver Partner. Ray-ethnic is the Gifting Partner and Dewar's is the Celebration Partner.

Those working in mobile, marketing, or digital growth are invited to register for the MOBEXX Summit & Awards 2026.

Professionals working in mobile, marketing, or digital growth are invited to register here.

About MOBEXX

MOBEXX is Adgully's premier thought-leadership platform focused on mobile marketing, AdTech innovation, and digital growth. Over the years, it has evolved into a key industry forum bringing together brands, agencies, platforms, and technology leaders to explore emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the mobile ecosystem.

About Adgully

Adgully is a one-stop destination for up-to-date news on the business of media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. The portal covers the entire gamut of the ecosystem with exclusive stories, incisive analysis, interviews, and reports. Adgully was founded in 2009 and has been successful in establishing a foothold in the online space with a legacy of high-impact events like DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, DATAMATIXX, IMAGEXX, MOBEXX, FINIXX and nationwide editions of CMO's Charcha in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)