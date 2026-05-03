Mobile money doubles to $2 trillion in 4 years as digital payments surge globally: Report

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Mobile money transactions globally crossed the USD 2 trillion mark in 2025, signalling a rapid expansion of digital financial services and a shift towards deeper usage beyond basic payments, according to the GSMA's State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money 2026.

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"More than $2.1 trillion flowed through mobile money in 2025," the report said, highlighting that the industry doubled transaction value in just four years after taking two decades to reach the first trillion.

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The report noted that the growth is being driven not just by new users, but by rising usage. "Active 30-day accounts rose by 15% to 593 million in 2025," it said, adding that global monthly activity rates have reached their highest level in recent years.

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Mobile money adoption also continued to expand, with "2.3 billion registered mobile money accounts" recorded globally, marking the largest-ever annual increase in absolute terms, the report said.

A key trend emerging from the data is the increasing use of mobile money for everyday payments. "Merchant payments were the fastest-growing use case, rising 42% to $155 billion," the report noted, indicating a shift from peer-to-peer transfers towards broader commercial usage.

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At the same time, integration between mobile wallets and traditional banking systems is gaining pace. The report highlighted that "bank-to-mobile transfers stood at $167 billion, while mobile-to-bank transfers reached $163 billion," reflecting growing interoperability and reduced reliance on cash transactions.

The study also pointed to a structural shift in the nature of services offered through mobile money platforms. "Savings and insurance expanded fastest in 2025," it said, adding that providers are increasingly focusing on financial health rather than just access to payments.

Profitability across the sector has improved significantly, with "nearly 80% of surveyed providers" reporting profits in 2025, supported by rising revenues and diversified income streams.

However, the report flagged key challenges, including regulatory hurdles and rising fraud risks. It also noted that "a wide gender gap in mobile money account ownership persists" across most surveyed countries, highlighting the need for targeted policy interventions.

The GSMA said mobile money continues to play a critical role in financial inclusion, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where millions rely on it as their primary financial tool. (ANI)

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