Mobilla Showcases Made-in-India Consumer Durable Products and Unveils New Products at First-Ever Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 13: Indian consumer durable brand Mobilla is participating in the first-ever Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav (BVM) 2026, being held from August 12-15 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, showcasing its extensive portfolio of Made-in-India consumer durable products, manufacturing capabilities and new product innovations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Being held in pursuance of the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav brings together Indian manufacturers, businesses, MSMEs, traders, entrepreneurs and domestic and international buyers on a common platform, with a larger focus on strengthening Indian enterprise and taking Indian products to markets around the world.

The inaugural ceremony was addressed by Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal, along with Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Shri Jitin Prasada, highlighting India's growing manufacturing, trade and entrepreneurial capabilities.

Advertisement

For Mobilla, which has spent 16 years building technology for India, BVM 2026 provides a significant platform to showcase the scale of the ecosystem it has built across product development, manufacturing, distribution and after-sales support.

Today, Mobilla operates 3 manufacturing facilities, offers 1,000+ SKUs, works with 1,000+ distribution partners, reaches 1,20,000+ retail touchpoints, is supported by 700+ service centres, and has served more than 5 crore customers.

At BVM 2026, the company is showcasing products across portable power, charging solutions, mobile batteries, TWS, neckbands, speakers, wearables, car accessories, wireless charging solutions, hubs and other mobility and lifestyle technology categories.

New Trekking-Ready Power Range

Taking centre stage among Mobilla's new launches is its trekking-ready range of power banks, developed for travellers, trekkers, campers and outdoor enthusiasts who need dependable power when conventional charging may not always be accessible.

Headlining the range is a new 60,000mAh high-capacity power bank, designed to support extended journeys and demanding outdoor usage.

The range reflects Mobilla's broader approach of developing products around real-life situations rather than specifications alone -- providing consumers greater freedom and confidence to remain powered and connected while on the move.

MPower Warmer: Power That Does More

Mobilla also unveiled MPower Warmer, a multi-utility portable device designed particularly for travel, trekking and cold-weather environments.

The product combines three practical functions in one device:

Power Bank | Hand Warmer | Torch

The concept addresses multiple needs that can arise during an outdoor or cold-weather journey -- staying charged, keeping warm and having access to light -- through one portable product.

It represents a larger philosophy Mobilla is bringing to its product development:

Don't just add features. Solve real-life situations.

Commenting on Mobilla's participation and new launches, Dr. Jignesh Shah, Mobilla, said:

"Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav reflects the growing confidence of Indian enterprise. For us, Make in India is not only about where a product is manufactured; it is about building the capability to understand, engineer and create products from India. After 16 years of investing in manufacturing, systems and product development, our focus is to create meaningful products around real consumer needs. We believe Indian companies now have an opportunity to build products in India that can earn relevance and recognition across the world."

Speaking about the company's evolving product strategy, Hetal Shah, Mobilla, said:

"Consumers don't live in product categories; they live in situations. A traveller wants to stay connected throughout the journey, while a trekker may need power, portability, warmth, light and reliability together. When we look at the consumer's life rather than only the category, new opportunities for innovation emerge. Our trekking-ready power range and MPower Warmer are examples of this approach -- understanding where lifestyles are moving and building meaningful solutions around them."

Mobilla believes India's manufacturing opportunity is increasingly moving beyond simply making products domestically towards creating original products, building strong Indian brands and developing solutions with relevance for both Indian and global consumers.

Through its participation at BVM 2026, Mobilla is also engaging with distributors, retailers, corporate and institutional buyers, international buyers and potential business partners as it looks to strengthen its presence across India and explore opportunities in international markets.

About Mobilla

Established in 2010, Mobilla is an Indian consumer technology brand committed to building dependable and relevant technology products for everyday life. Backed by its own manufacturing capabilities, product development expertise and nationwide distribution ecosystem, Mobilla operates across portable power, charging solutions, mobile batteries, audio, wearables and other mobility and lifestyle technology categories.

With 3 manufacturing facilities, 1,000+ SKUs, 1,000+ distribution partners, 1,20,000+ retail touchpoints, 700+ service centres and 5 crore+ customers, Mobilla continues to strengthen its presence across India while building towards its ambition of taking Indian consumer technology to wider markets.

Mobilla -- Har Pal Ke Liye.

www.mobilla.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)