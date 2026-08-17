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New Delhi [India], August 17: With the 2030 deadline fast approaching and global progress on the Sustainable Development Goals falling significantly short of targets, Mobius Foundation will convene the 8th International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE) on September 2-3, 2026, at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

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The two-day conference, themed "Sustainability Education for Transformative Action," will bring together policymakers, educators, researchers, development practitioners, industry leaders and young changemakers to examine how education can move beyond awareness and knowledge to build the skills, leadership and capacities needed for systems thinking, innovation and collective action, for accelerating meaningful action on the SDGs.

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"The road to 2030 is a race against time. Progress on every SDG depends, in some way, on education on what people learn, the skills they develop and how that knowledge is translated into action. ICSE 2026 seeks to move the conversation beyond awareness and intent towards practical, measurable and scalable solutions," said Pradip Burman, Chairman, Mobius Foundation.

Since its inception in 2019, ICSE has evolved into a platform for dialogue and collaboration on Education for Sustainable Development, bringing together stakeholders from across sectors and countries.

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Leading voices across sustainability, education and development

The conference will feature 10-12 eminent voices from across environmental action, education, policy, development, industry and civil society, reflecting the breadth of sustainability challenges that require an education-led response.

Opening addresses will be delivered by Sunita Narain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment; Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI; and Kartikeya Sarabhai, Founder Director, Centre for Environment Education, alongside the leadership of Mobius Foundation.

Also participating in the deliberations will be Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF-India; Dr. Radhika Khosla, University of Oxford; Ms. Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India; Mr. Arpit Sharma, CEO, Skill Council for Green Jobs; Mr. Pranshu Singhal, Founder and Director, Karo Sambhav; Dr. Rajbir Singh, Deputy Director General, Agriculture Extension, ICAR; Dr. Janak Palta McGilligan, Padma Shri Awardee; Ms. Harshika Singh, IAS, Government of Madhya Pradesh; and Mr. Ashok Khosla, Founder and President, Development Alternatives, among other distinguished speakers from around the globe.

Together, these voices will bring perspectives from classrooms and universities to government, industry, grassroots organisations and communities reflecting the conference's central proposition that sustainability education must connect knowledge with real-world action.

Across ten plenary sessions, ICSE 2026 will examine some of the most pressing sustainability and development challenges confronting India and the world today, including:

- Green Economy, Green Careers, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation : building the skills and education pathways required for emerging green careers and enterprises;

- Sustainable Innovation at Scale : connecting research, technology and education with solutions that can move from laboratories to communities and markets;

- Recycling and Critical Minerals : understanding the role of circularity, resource efficiency and new skills in the evolving green economy;

- Sustainable Agriculture and Just Rural Transition : strengthening education and knowledge systems that can support farmers and rural communities in responding to changing environmental and economic conditions;

- Population Stabilisation and Health Systems : examining how government, philanthropy and civil society can work together to strengthen family planning and reproductive health outcomes;

- Women as Climate Change Makers : exploring the role of women's education, leadership and participation in driving climate action;

- Youth and Climate Action : recognising young people not simply as beneficiaries of sustainability education, but as creators of solutions through the Youth for Earth (Y4E) Conclave and Awards; and

- Environmental Education and Global Cooperation : examining how environmental education can support transformative action across communities, institutions and countries.

Why Sustainability Education Matters Now

With the need to accelerate India's and the global energy transition, strengthen food security and health outcomes, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and protect the natural ecological balance, healthy ecosystems and sustainable food sources, the challenge is no longer only about creating awareness of sustainability. It is about building the knowledge, skills, institutions and leadership needed to translate these priorities into action. From preparing young people for green jobs and supporting communities in responding to climate variability, to strengthening circular economy skills, reducing emissions and enabling informed decisions that can help address extreme weather events, education increasingly sits at the intersection of interconnected environmental, economic and social challenges.

ICSE 2026 will therefore focus on the shift from "knowing" to "doing", showcasing experiences, examining what has worked, identifying gaps and exploring how successful approaches can be scaled through partnerships between government, academia, civil society and industry.

"Sustainability education cannot remain confined to classrooms or conference halls," said Priyanka Sharma, President & CEO, Mobius Foundation. "It has to become an enabler of the green economy building pathways for green careers and entrepreneurship, fostering green innovation at scale, and shaping decisions that contribute to a sustainable future. This requires engaging across the entire education continuum, from schools and undergraduate education to postgraduate, professional, technical and vocational learning, with a stronger focus on environment and sustainability. ICSE has grown into a platform where these conversations can move beyond panels and into partnerships, innovation and action."

The conference will conclude with the presentation and formal adoption of recommendations emerging from the two-day discussions, providing a framework for further policy and institutional engagement.

To register for the conference visit icse-esd.org/icse-2026-registration

About Mobius Foundation

Mobius Foundation works to promote sustainable development through sustainability education, environmental action, renewable energy, population stabilisation and youth engagement. Through its programmes and partnerships, the Foundation supports individuals, institutions and communities in developing sustainable practices and solutions for people and the planet.

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