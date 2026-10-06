Indigo Art Auctions presents Modern Masters & Contemporary Visions, an online auction scheduled for 8 October 2026 at 8:00 PM, featuring a curated selection of rare works by celebrated names in Modern and Contemporary Indian Art.

The auction brings together distinctive works spanning generations and artistic practices. At its heart is a compelling work by Badri Nath Arya, presented alongside a rare pre-Bindu landscape by S. H. Raza, works by S. L. Haldankar, and an evocative watercolour by Walter Langhammer. The selection is further enriched by three rare works by Jamini Roy, offering an engaging perspective on the evolution of Indian modernism.

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The contemporary section features Jai Zharotia, Nayanaa Kanodia, Gopal Sanyal and Jatin Das, whose distinctive approaches contribute to the diversity of the collection. Together, these works create a dialogue between established masters and contemporary artistic voices.

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Collectors, connoisseurs and art enthusiasts are invited to participate in this carefully curated auction and explore an exceptional selection of Indian art.

www.indigoart.in | +91 9870514433 | info@indigoart.in

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