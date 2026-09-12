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Home / Business / Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss BRICS, $11.5-billion Odisha aluminium project

Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss BRICS, $11.5-billion Odisha aluminium project

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:13 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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In this image received on Sept. 12, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday welcomed the positive outcomes of India’s BRICS chairship and agreed to work closely through the grouping to advance shared priorities.

The two leaders also took note of the UAE’s International Holding Company’s announcement to invest $11.5 billion in an integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha, billed as India’s largest integrated aluminium investment. The project is expected to help position Odisha as a global aluminium manufacturing hub.

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Modi, who met Sheikh Khaled on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, appreciated the UAE’s “active and constructive participation” in BRICS under India’s chairship.

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The leaders agreed that India and the UAE would continue to work closely through the platform to strengthen BRICS cooperation and advance their shared interests.

They also reviewed progress in bilateral ties across several sectors and discussed the role of L’Imad, the UAE’s newest sovereign investment fund, in further deepening investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

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The discussions also covered strategic and emerging areas, including defence, space, nuclear energy, technology and innovation.

The meeting came against the backdrop of intensified high-level engagement between the two countries, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to India in January and Modi’s visit to the UAE in May this year.

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