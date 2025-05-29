Modi Naturals Announces Stellar Growth of 66% for FY25 Financial Results

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 29: Modi Naturals Ltd. (BSE:ModiNaturals) India's largest "Olive oil goodness" company, announced its financial results for the quarter and financial year ending March, 31, 2025 (Q4FY25). The company reported robust performance and significant growth across key financial metrics. During the year, the company's consolidated Net Revenue increased by approximately 66% year-over-year to reach Rs. 663 Cr.

EBITDA margin was 8.6%, and Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs. 5.79 Cr, a growth of 120% over the same period last year.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Q2FY24

Commenting on the Company's stellar performance, Akshay Modi, Joint-Managing Director, Modi Naturals Ltd said, "We are delighted to share that FY25 has been a landmark year for us, marking the strongest performance in our company's history. This year has been about setting new benchmarks and achieving operational excellence across all divisions. At the beginning of FY25, we set ambitious targets for Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT. Our consolidated revenue for the year was Rs 662.9 crore, representing a strong 65.8% YoY growth. EBITDA reached Rs. 56.0 crore, marking a 6.2 times increase, while PAT turned positive to Rs 31.0 crore, representing a significant recovery from a loss of Rs 1.4 crore in the previous year. A key highlight of the year was the significant improvement in our working capital position, which has now turned positive. This was driven by disciplined working capital practices and enhanced management of inventory and receivables. Additionally, our ROCE for FY25 improved substantially to 18.3%, indicating stronger capital efficiency. Our Consumer Division remains a strong pillar of growth. Our flagship brand, Oleev, delivered exceptional performance. Additionally, our other offerings, such as popcorn and pasta, have gained remarkable traction and are steadily expanding their market share in their respective categories. There has been a significant turnaround in our Bulk Division, which had previously faced prolonged headwinds due to subdued demand and government restrictions on oil prices, resulting in inventory losses in FY24. Despite a 16% decline in revenue to Rs 158 crore in FY25, the division posted a positive EBITDA of Rs 1.7 crore, a notable improvement from the loss of Rs 9.2 crore in the previous year. As part of our long-term growth strategy, we continue to make strong progress in expanding our Ethanol Division. The second phase of our ethanol capacity expansion is on track and expected to commence operations by Q3 FY26, with an estimated capex of Rs 100 crore and an addition of 180 KLPD. This will increase our total ethanol production capacity to 310 KLPD. With this scale-up, we are well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand in the biofuel sector and drive long-term value creation. During the year, we intensified our focus on brand building through targeted marketing campaigns and impactful celebrity endorsements. The response to these initiatives has been highly encouraging, leading to increased brand visibility, higher consumer engagement, and measurable improvements in sales performance. Additionally, our longstanding relationships with distributors and channel partners remain the foundation of our business. Also, strategic collaborations with e-commerce and quick commerce platforms have further strengthened our go-to-market capabilities. Looking ahead, we are confident that our expanded capacity and the continued strong performance of all our business segments will act as catalysts for the next phase of growth in FY26. We remain committed to executing our growth roadmap with discipline and agility."

Modi Naturals Ltd is one of India's leading consumer goods companies operating in the wellness and foods category. MNL has created niche, premium and differentiated brands in highly competitive categories of edible oils and healthy foods. During FY 2024-26, MNL is on track to record a consolidated annual turnover of INR 850+ crores, a growth of Rs 40% YoY, through its products sold in India with its portfolio of brands such as Oleev, Oleev Kitchen and PIPO foods and other business divisions. Our strong focus on quality, innovation, product differentiation and brand building has helped us stand out in a cluttered retail market, with Oleev becoming the No.1 "Goodness of Olive Oil" brand in India, with a fully backward-integrated portfolio of products. Over the last decade, MNL has developed a pan-India distribution network across all channels of FMCG, including the fast-growing Q-Commerce, serving our consumers through all modes of online and offline retail across the country. We are a very proud Indian company, manufacturing and marketing world-class food products in India. The company is poised to grow exponentially in the next few years with its three divisions namely a) consumer goods, b) Ethanol and c) bulk edible oil and feeds. In line with the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program, Modi Naturals Limited diversified into ethanol manufacturing, with a state-of-the art greenfield Ethanol Plant, commissioned in 2023, in the state of Chhattisgarh under its wholly owned subsidiary Modi Biotech Pvt. Ltd, which is being expanded from 130KLD to 310KLD.

Established in 1974 and headquartered in New Delhi, MNL is listed on the BSE. We operate 4 factories in India located at Pilibhit, Raipur, Sonipat and Hyderabad.

