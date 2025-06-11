VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 11: Established in 1965, Moets has been a cornerstone of Delhi's food and beverage scene. Under the leadership of Rahil Bindra, the legacy brand continues to grow with fresh concepts, modern dining experiences, and a clear vision for the future.

The Beginning of a Culinary Era :

Advertisement

Moets was the very first restaurant to open in the now-iconic Defence Colony market, setting a precedent for what would become one of Delhi's most popular culinary destinations. What started as a humble cafe has transformed into a full-fledged multi-cuisine dining hub offering Indian, Chinese, Continental, and Fusion flavors -- all while retaining the authenticity and heart that originally defined it.

From its inception, Moets has aimed to be more than just a restaurant. It was built to be a social space -- a gathering point where generations of Delhiites have celebrated life, love, and family over food.

Advertisement

Signature Dishes That Define Generations:

Moets is particularly renowned for its Mughlai cuisine, which has won the hearts (and palates) of Delhi and beyond. Dishes like the Moets Special Mutton Seekh Kebab, Butter Chicken, Dal Makhani, and the legendary Moets Special Kulfi have become culinary staples in the region.

These dishes are more than just food -- they are memories on a plate, symbols of comfort and celebration.

As Rahil Bindra puts it: "Moets has always been about creating memories. When people come here, they aren't just eating out; they're returning to a familiar place where they feel at home."

The Man Behind the Modern-Day Moets:

At the helm today is Rahil Bindra, a third-generation entrepreneur who brings both heritage and innovation to the brand. With formal training in hospitality and deep experience in the F&B industry, Rahil is not only continuing the family legacy but also expanding it. His responsibilities range from managing existing operations to launching new restaurants, catering divisions, and franchised outlets.

In addition to Moets, he has launched his own Southeast Asian fine-dining concept -- The Red Door in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi. The Red Door reflects his flair for storytelling through food, blending design, culture, and authentic flavors.

Expanding the Moets Footprint:

While Moets remains a landmark in Defence Colony, the brand's reach is growing rapidly. In February 2025, Moets opened its first franchised outlet at Elan Epic Mall, Sector 70, Gurgaon, featuring a modern fusion of traditional Indian fare with contemporary presentation.

Moets is also expanding into Rajouri Garden with a flagship format that combines multiple verticals -- including Moets Signature Indian, Bomb Burger, Dirty Dough (gourmet pizza), and Moets Kulfi -- all under one roof.

Beyond food, Moets operates in the hospitality sector as well, offering:

* A 3BHK villa in Manali

* An 11-bedroom villa in Gurgaon

Additionally, Moets is preparing to launch a QSR model at DLF Atrium, a premium office complex that houses brands like Google and Deloitte.

A Brand That Evolved With the City:

Moets is more than a restaurant -- it's a symbol of Delhi's growth. Over the decades, the brand has evolved across various formats: from a cafe to a lounge bar, from a family diner to a sophisticated multi-cuisine destination.

Its role in turning Defence Colony from a quiet neighborhood into a culinary hotspot is widely acknowledged, and its ability to adapt to changing tastes while staying true to its roots has kept it relevant for over half a century.

Challenges and Staying Resilient:

Like many legacy establishments, Moets has encountered its share of operational and market challenges over the years -- from evolving customer expectations to the fast-changing dynamics of the food and beverage industry. Yet, through every phase, the brand has remained committed to its values of quality, consistency, and hospitality, constantly adapting while staying rooted in its legacy.

Looking Forward: The Moets Vision:

The future of Moets is ambitious and full of promise. With plans to expand across Delhi/NCR and eventually across North India, the brand is actively exploring franchise partnerships, new restaurant formats, and growth in the catering vertical.

As Rahil Bindra sums it up: "Food is about joy, comfort, and shared memories. At Moets, we aim to provide not just a meal, but an experience that brings people together. That's what keeps us going -- and that's what we plan to share with the rest of the country."

Log on to their website www.moets.com or call on 9999006633, 01146555777 for more details

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)