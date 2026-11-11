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Home / Business / Mogg’s Estates Marks Six Years with a Team Celebration at Terrahill, Kunigal

Mogg’s Estates Marks Six Years with a Team Celebration at Terrahill, Kunigal

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ANI
Updated At : 01:32 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11: Mogg’s Estates celebrated its sixth anniversary with an overnight team gathering at Terrahill, Kunigal, bringing together approximately 35–40 participants, including employees and farm workers. The occasion recognised the collective efforts behind the company’s journey through an evening of celebrations followed by a morning of outdoor activities.

Set amid Terrahill’s natural surroundings, the gathering gave participants an opportunity to step away from their everyday responsibilities, spend time together and celebrate a milestone they had helped achieve.

An Evening of Celebration

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The programme began on Sunday evening, with the team arriving at around 6 PM. After settling in, participants gathered for the anniversary cake-cutting ceremony, marking six years of shared work, challenges and achievements.

Fireworks added colour to the evening, followed by the release of sky lanterns. Dinner offered an opportunity for colleagues to continue conversations in a relaxed setting, away from their usual work routines.

The evening centred on acknowledging the people who have contributed to Mogg’s Estates across different roles and responsibilities.

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A Morning of Outdoor Activities

The following morning began with a trek through Terrahill’s surroundings, giving the team time to enjoy the greenery and open landscape before the day’s games.

The multipurpose court and turf became the centre of activity, with tug of war, lagori, cricket and other team games encouraging participation and friendly competition. Colleagues cheered one another on, with the activities creating opportunities to interact beyond their regular departments and working relationships.

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Breakfast and lunch extended the gathering, allowing participants to share meals and spend more time together before returning to their routines.

Recognising Every Contribution

The anniversary brought together people whose work supports different aspects of the business. These included office teams, those involved in customer relationships, project development and daily operations, and the farm workers who care for and maintain the land.

By including employees and farm workers in the same celebration, Mogg’s Estates placed shared participation at the centre of the occasion. The gathering acknowledged that the company’s progress reflects contributions across the organisation, including work that often takes place behind the scenes.

The activities and informal conversations gave colleagues an opportunity to learn more about one another and appreciate the responsibilities each person carries.

The Mogg’s Estates team marks the start of its seventh year amid the natural surroundings of Terrahill, Kunigal.

A Setting Connected to the Company’s Vision

Terrahill provided a setting closely connected to Mogg’s Estates’ focus on nature and land. Its open spaces accommodated both the evening celebration and the following morning’s trek and games.

Celebrating at the property also allowed the team to experience the landscape together beyond their everyday work. The combination of outdoor activities, shared meals and time to unwind made the anniversary a collective experience.

Looking Ahead

As Mogg’s Estates enters its seventh year, the gathering at Terrahill marks both a completed milestone and the beginning of the next phase of its journey.

The anniversary recognised the relationships and daily efforts that sustain the company. From maintaining the farms to serving customers and coordinating operations, each role contributes to its continued development.

The celebration offered a moment to acknowledge those contributions, strengthen connections across the team and carry that shared commitment into the year ahead.

Mogg’s Estates — Rooted in Nature. Crafted for Life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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