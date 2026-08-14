PNN

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: As professionals increasingly seek opportunities that offer both financial stability and a healthier lifestyle, managed farmland has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments in Karnataka's real estate landscape. Recognising this shift, Mogg's Estates is set to host an exclusive Doctor's Conclave on August 23rd, 2026, bringing together leading medical professionals to experience how managed farmland near Kunigal is redefining modern land ownership.

Advertisement

The conclave is designed as an immersive networking and experiential event where doctors can step away from their demanding schedules and discover a lifestyle closely connected to nature. The initiative reflects Mogg's Estates' vision of introducing professionals to thoughtfully managed agricultural communities that combine sustainability, responsible land ownership, and long-term value.

Advertisement

Professionals Are Looking Beyond Conventional Real Estate

Over the past few years, doctors, entrepreneurs, and senior professionals have increasingly shown interest in owning land that offers more than traditional investment potential. For many, farmland represents an opportunity to reconnect with nature, spend quality time with family, and own a productive green asset away from the congestion of city life.

Advertisement

Managed farmland removes the operational complexities of agricultural ownership by offering professional plantation management, irrigation, maintenance, and security, allowing owners to enjoy the experience without day-to-day responsibilities.

Why Kunigal Is Becoming a Preferred Destination

Located within convenient driving distance from Bengaluru, Kunigal has emerged as one of the state's most promising destinations for managed farmland. Its improving connectivity, scenic surroundings, and agricultural heritage have attracted professionals seeking peaceful weekend retreats while remaining connected to the city.

Mogg's Estates has identified the region as an ideal location to develop professionally managed farmland communities that preserve the natural landscape while creating meaningful ownership experiences.

Doctor's Conclave: Where Wellness Meets Nature

The upcoming Doctor's Conclave is more than an event it is an opportunity for healthcare professionals to experience firsthand how farmland can complement modern lifestyles centred on wellness and work-life balance.

The programme will feature guided farm walks, networking sessions, discussions on sustainable land ownership, and an introduction to Mogg's Estates managed farmland model. Guests will also gain insights into how professionally managed agricultural communities are creating a new category within premium real estate.

The event aims to foster conversations around preventive wellness, sustainable living, and the importance of spending time in natural environments values that increasingly resonate with the medical fraternity.

Mogg's Estates Vision

Mogg's Estates continues to focus on creating managed farmland communities that blend responsible land stewardship with professional management. The company believes farmland ownership today is about more than acquiring land; it is about creating spaces where families can reconnect with nature while preserving agricultural ecosystems for future generations.

By bringing together healthcare professionals through its Doctor's Conclave, Mogg's Estates hopes to encourage meaningful conversations around sustainable living, environmental responsibility, and long-term land ownership.

Looking Ahead

With growing interest from professionals across Bengaluru, managed farmland near Kunigal is steadily emerging as a preferred destination for those seeking a balance between urban success and natural living. Through initiatives like the Doctor's Conclave, Mogg's Estates continues to create experiences that go beyond conventional real estate, highlighting a future where wellness, nature, and responsible land ownership come together.

About Mogg's Estates

Mogg's Estates is a managed farmland developer focused on creating professionally managed agricultural communities near Bengaluru. The company is committed to promoting sustainable land ownership by combining modern infrastructure, expert farm management, and nature-led experiences that enable individuals and families to enjoy the benefits of farmland ownership without the challenges of day-to-day maintenance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)