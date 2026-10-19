Moglix Continues Top-Line Growth Momentum in FY26

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India

Mogli Labs (India) Private Limited, which operates Moglix across India, the Middle East, and West Africa, continued to deliver top-line growth in FY26. The company remained focused on margin enhancement, achieving a 16.3% year-on-year improvement in gross profit. This, in turn, enabled Moglix to substantially reduce its operating losses, excluding non-cash and non-operating items.

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Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO, Moglix, said, “In a demanding year for businesses everywhere, our customers, suppliers and teams stood with us. This performance reflects their trust.”

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The company continues to build resilience and strengthen unit economics while growing GMV.

About Moglix

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Moglix is one of Asia’s largest B2B industrial commerce and deep tech platforms, spanning manufacturing, industrial supply chains and enterprise AI. Founded in 2015 by Rahul Garg, the unicorn serves enterprises and manufacturers across India and international markets.

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