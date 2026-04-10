Mohali-Based Startup "No False Claims" Launches Protein Supplement Line Focused on Batch-Level Transparency

VMPL

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Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 10: A new direct-to-consumer sports nutrition brand, No False Claims, has entered the Indian supplements market with a product line centered on ingredient transparency and batch-level testing accessibility.

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Positioning itself in a rapidly growing but often scrutinized health supplements industry, the company says its core principle is "what is on the label is what is inside," aiming to address consumer concerns around ingredient accuracy and product credibility in the category.

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Focus on Transparency in a Growing Market

India's sports nutrition and dietary supplements sector has seen strong expansion in recent years, driven by increased fitness awareness and rising demand for protein-based products. However, the segment has also faced ongoing concerns regarding label accuracy, ingredient sourcing, and consistency of product claims.

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No False Claims enters the market with a model that emphasizes verifiable product information, stating that consumers should have direct access to product testing data rather than relying solely on marketing claims.

Product Portfolio

The company is launching with a focused range of four products:

- Unflavoured Plant Protein

- Yeast Protein

- Whey Protein

- Creatine Matrix 4

According to the company, all protein variants are unflavoured and designed without added sweeteners, artificial flavours, or unnecessary additives. The whey protein product is positioned for vegetarian consumers, while plant and yeast-based options are vegan-friendly.

Each serving reportedly provides approximately 24-25 grams of protein, depending on the variant.

Batch-Level Lab Verification

A key feature of the brand's approach is batch-specific testing. The company states that every product undergoes third-party laboratory testing before reaching consumers. Each unit includes a QR code that links to the lab report for the exact batch, allowing buyers to verify product composition.

The company also states that its products are manufactured in an ISO-certified facility and comply with standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Founder Statement

Founder Devesh Sharma said the brand was created in response to long-standing concerns in the supplements industry around clarity and trust.

"We were consumers before we were a brand. The industry has long operated with ambiguity, and we wanted to simplify that experience. If a product is truly clean, there should be nothing to hide--what you see is what you get," Sharma said.

Expansion Plans and Availability

Currently, No False Claims products are available through the company's official website and on Amazon India. The brand indicated plans to expand its portfolio into additional categories, including pre-workout supplements, intra-workout nutrition (BCAAs and EAAs), mass gainers, flavored protein powders, and protein bars.

The company said future product launches will continue to follow its batch-level transparency and verification model.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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