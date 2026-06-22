Mohanji Joins the International Day of Yoga Celebration in Belgrade, Serbia

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Belgrade [Serbia], June 22: Mohanji attended the celebration of the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Victor Monument in Belgrade's historic Kalemegdan Fortress. The event was organised by the Embassy of India in Belgrade and brought together more than 200 yoga practitioners, wellness enthusiasts and friends of India.

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Held at one of Belgrade's most recognisable landmarks, overlooking the confluence of the Sava and Danube rivers, the gathering created a meaningful setting for participants to reflect on yoga not only as a practice for physical wellbeing, but also as a path towards inner stability, self-awareness and connection.

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Mohanji Foundation has participated in the Embassy's International Day of Yoga celebrations each year, strengthening its relationship with the Embassy of India in Serbia and supporting a shared commitment to bring the wisdom, culture and living traditions of Bharat to people around the world.

In his address, Mohanji spoke about the depth of yoga and the need to understand it beyond its increasingly popular physical dimension.

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"There is a lot of depth to Yoga. It is not superficial." he said. "As our beloved Ambassador mentioned, yoga is also self-exploration, self-connection."

Referring to the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali, Mohanji described them as a practical guide for the full journey of human life and spiritual evolution.

"If you look at Patanjali's Yoga Sutras, it is a manual for the whole existence as a spiritual being."

Mohanji explained that traditional yoga emerged from the inner exploration of great masters who sought to understand the relationship between body, breath, energy, concentration and consciousness. In this understanding, physical postures were not an end in themselves, but part of an organic process designed to support the body and prepare the individual for deeper states of awareness.

"Yoga is organic. Yoga is natural. When you become natural, you are a yogi," he shared.

He also highlighted self-connection as one of the most valuable contributions India has offered to the world.

"Self-connection is the most priceless connection. It is not a connection with personality. It is a connection with ourselves as we are."

Addressing the diverse yoga communities gathered at the event, Mohanji appreciated the spirit of inclusion and mutual respect. He noted that although practitioners may follow different teachers, methods or traditions, they are ultimately moving towards the same essential destination. He also highlighted the historic role of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, whose initiative led to the adoption of the International Day of Yoga by the United Nations in 2014, thereby bringing the ancient science of yoga to the global stage.

Mohanji concluded by reminding participants of the importance of personal stability and self-responsibility:

"You are the most important person in this existence for you. If you are stable, your world is stable."

The event reflected the growing interest in yoga and holistic wellbeing in Serbia, while also offering a platform for different communities to come together in a shared atmosphere of unity, positivity and awareness. The program featured the International Day of Yoga Common Yoga Protocol, and different spiritual techniques, presented by various yoga schools and organisations. Representing the Himalayan School of Traditional Yoga, an institution founded by Mohanji, Stasa Misic guided participants through the profound _Doorway to Heaven_ meditation by Mohanji, keeping with the day's theme of seeking internal stillness and stability.

Mohanji Foundation is deeply grateful to H.E. the Ambassador of India to Serbia, Shri Abhishek Shukla, the entire Embassy team, the Kalemegdan administration, the organisers, contributors and participants for coming together to promote the timeless values of yoga, peace, and conscious living.

About Mohanji

Brahmarishi Dr Mohanji is known globally as a humanitarian, philanthropist, and recognized spiritual leader from India. He walks the path of Raja Yoga, and his core teachings focus on methods for self-connection.

He founded Ammucare and the ACT Foundation in 2003 to promote selfless service activities, and later established the Mohanji Foundation in 2010 to support his spiritual mission of spreading the principles of Raja Yoga across the world. Ammucare is registered in India and has activities in 25 states. This includes annadaan, vastradaan, education support, support for the elderly destitute, environmental action, empowering children, and disaster relief. ACT Foundation, headquartered in London, UK, operates in 31 countries.

Mohanji Foundation, with its headquarters in Switzerland, is registered in 22 countries and has an active presence in 90 countries. Mohanji has established Mohanji Centres of Benevolence across the world, with fully functional ashrams located in the United States, Australia, Scotland, Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and South Africa, and more Centres coming up around the world. He also established the first-ever Hindu temples in Slovenia, Serbia, and Croatia.

More information about Mohanji and his global activities can be found at https://mohanji.org/

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