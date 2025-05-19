VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 19: In a significant stride towards sustainable industrial practices, Mohd Adil Ali, Head of Abattoir, Rendering and Environmental Operations at Fair Exports India Pvt. Ltd., is set to introduce India's first Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system in the abattoir industry. This cutting-edge innovation is designed to address growing concerns over water pollution caused by untreated and partially treated effluents discharged into ground water and rivers.

According to the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, industrial units are mandated to install Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) to treat wastewater and adhere to environmental discharge norms. In compliance with these regulations, ZLD has emerged as a mandatory standard for highly polluting industries to ensure no liquid waste leaves the facility.

ZLD is an advanced wastewater treatment technique that eliminates liquid discharge by recycling and reusing water within the plant. This innovation is particularly significant for meat processing, where wastewater quality varies and traditional systems fall short of meeting environmental benchmarks.

Speaking about the development, Mohd Adil Ali stated,

"Traditional activated sludge processes face limitations such as high capital and operational costs, sensitivity to effluent changes, significant sludge disposal, and inflexibility. While they serve the purpose to an extent, they do not meet the increasingly stringent standards for discharge or reuse, and come with high recurring costs."

He further explained the benefits of adopting Membrane Bioreactors (MBRs) as part of the ZLD system.

"MBRs offer superior water purification with minimal pathogens and suspended solids, making the treated water suitable for reuse in urban irrigation and industrial applications like toilet flushing or equipment cleaning. We are already using this ultra-filtered water in semi-clean areas of our facility. The system is compact, space-efficient, and generates less sludge -- which also reduces disposal costs and environmental burden."

Adil also noted that the MBR system reduces the need for chemicals, allows automation for simpler operations, and ensures reliable, low-maintenance performance--making it ideal for meat processing environments.

Apart from wastewater treatment, Adil Ali is also innovating in areas of energy efficiency and resource recovery.

"I have recently developed a highly efficient salt extraction system with up to 80% efficiency. My goal is to ensure maximum reuse of generated wastewater and reduce environmental impact while keeping operational costs minimal."

He emphasized that the most effective method of water conservation is a combination of technological innovation and behavioral adaptation.

"Installing efficient systems is just one part. It's equally important to adopt water-saving habits at every level of the process."

With this ZLD initiative, Fair Exports India Pvt. Ltd. is poised to become a pioneer in environmentally responsible meat processing and sets a new benchmark for sustainability in the Indian abattoir industry.

About Fair Exports India Pvt. Ltd.:

Fair Exports is a leading meat processing and export company committed to quality, hygiene, and sustainable practices. The company continuously invests in environmental solutions to ensure compliance with global standards and contribute to a greener planet.

