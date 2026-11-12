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Home / Business / Mohit Yadav Wins Bronze at Commonwealth Karate Championship in Glasgow

Mohit Yadav Wins Bronze at Commonwealth Karate Championship in Glasgow

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ANI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 12: Karate player Mohit Yadav of Kapashera has made the country and his locality proud by winning two bronze medals at two international karate championships within a single week.

Mohit was part of the Indian team that won the Bronze medal in the Elite Team Kumite event at the Commonwealth Karate Championship 2026, held in Glasgow, Scotland, from 5 to 8 November 2026. Representing India on the international stage, he contributed to the team's podium finish.

Just days earlier, on 1 November 2026, Mohit won the Bronze medal in the +84 kg Senior category at the Central England Open International Karate Championships. Competing against international fighters in one of the toughest weight categories, he showed strong skill, fitness and determination to reach the podium.

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Mohit has been a regular member of the Indian team in the Team Kumite event for the last four years, and this consistent performance reflects his hard work and dedication to the sport.

Mohit is the son of Mr. Devender Yadav and Mrs. Roshni Devi. His family, friends, well-wishers and the people of Kapashera have congratulated him on his achievements and are looking forward to more medals from him in the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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