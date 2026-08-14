Moka AI Reports 75% Reduction in Per-Store Time-to-Hire with Moka Eva Across 20,000-Location Network

One evaluation standard, applied the same way across more than 20,000 locations.

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SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moka AI (formerly MokaHR), an AI-powered applicant tracking system (ATS) and recruiting platform, has released deployment results for Moka Eva, its AI recruiting agent. At a leading international coffee and tea chain with more than 20,000 locations, Moka Eva cut per-store time-to-hire from 15.4 to 3.8 days.

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The results come as HR leaders are increasingly looking for hard numbers to quantify the value of AI hiring tools. That theme ran through the World HR Summit in Kuala Lumpur in July, where Moka AI joined a roundtable, and the JobsDB by SEEK HR Conference in Hong Kong on Aug. 7, where it hosted a booth.

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The chain deployed Moka Eva across its entire recruiting process. The agent sources candidates, screens applications, calls applicants to confirm interest, conducts AI interviews and assessments, and sends shortlists directly to decision-makers. The deployment has cut the company's cost per application by 60% and manual intervention by more than 80% compared with its pre-AI process.

Moka Eva uses a unified rubric for screening and interviews, allowing structured assessments to be applied uniformly across locations. Its results are consistent with those of human reviewers more than 92% of the time, helping maintain the same evaluation standards as hiring scales. The agent is built for enterprises with distributed hiring operations, from technology and financial services to retail networks.

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To date, Moka Eva has screened more than 5 million resumes and assisted in over 600,000 interviews. It supports more than 10 languages.

Moka Eva's standardized approach can also work through channel-native experiences. For a global sportswear and sporting goods retailer in Southeast Asia, Moka Eva screens candidates and books interviews entirely over WhatsApp, saving the recruiting team 685 hours a month.

"Speed is the visible part. The real problem is that the same role gets judged differently in every location," said Guoxing Li, co-founder and CEO of Moka AI. "An agent that applies one standard across 20,000 locations makes the outcome measurable, and measurable is what enterprises are now asking us for."

"We chose Moka AI because it has significantly improved the efficiency and effectiveness of our recruitment process," said Ms. Li, group co-founder and group CHRO of Advance Intelligence Group. "Its seamless integration with LinkedIn and Lark makes requisition management and interview scheduling much easier."

AI adoption is accelerating across the Asia-Pacific as organizations face growing pressure to demonstrate measurable returns. Aon's Human Capital Trends 2026 Study found that 74% of organizations in the region have deployed or are piloting AI programs. Yet KPMG's Q2 2026 Asia Pulse survey of 521 senior executives across six Asia-Pacific markets found that 55% of companies have delayed or scaled back AI agent rollouts as expected operating costs began to outstrip the value generated, compared with 49% globally.

For more information about Moka Eva, visit Moka AI's AI recruiting platform page or book a demo.

About Moka AI

Moka AI (formerly MokaHR) is an AI-powered applicant tracking system (ATS) and recruiting platform with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. Trusted by more than 3,000 companies worldwide, including over 30% of the Fortune 500, Moka AI helps organizations hire faster and more consistently across the full funnel with Moka Eva, its AI recruiting agent.

To learn more, visit https://www.mokahr.io/ or follow Moka AI on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mokahr/.

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