Mold-Tek Packaging announces stellar Q1FY26 Results, PAT stood at Rs 22.40 crore

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 29: Mold-Tek Packaging Limited is pleased to announce an extraordinary start to FY 2025-26, with excellent performance in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company recorded an impressive overall sales volume growth of 15%, reflecting strong momentum across all key business segments reflecting better product mix and enhanced capacity utilization.

Announcing the results, Chairman & Managing Director J Lakshmana Rao said: This outstanding all-round performance is a result of Mold-Teks unwavering focus on innovation and strategic expansion that started yielding results. The Company remains confident in sustaining this growth trajectory in the coming quarters". EBIDTA per kg shot up to Rs 41.64 for Q26 compared to Rs 37.06% per kg due to better capacity utilisation and increased pharma packaging revenues.

Mold-Tek Packaging Limited's Results for Q1 FY'26 (Q1 FY26 vs Q1 FY25):

- Net Profit (PAT) grew by 35.50% to ₹22.40 crores, compared to ₹16.53 crores in Q1 FY 2024-25.

- EBITDA for the quarter rose marginally by 29.21% to ₹47.38 crores, compared to ₹36.67 crores in Q1 FY 2024-25

- Net Sales increased by 22.28% to ₹240.55 crores, up from ₹196.72 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

- Sales Volume grew by 15%, reaching 11,378 MT, compared to 9,894 MT in Q1 FY 2024-25. Pharma-Packaging Sales up by more than 9 times.

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased by 35.27%, reaching ₹30.01 crores, as against ₹22.19 crores in the previous year's quarter.

The growth in volumes and profitability reflects the Company's continued focus on operational efficiency, product diversification, and customer-centric strategies.

Pharma Packaging Product Development, Capacity & Business Update: Mold-Tek Packaging is witnessing exceptional momentum in Pharma packaging division, driven by product development and consistency. Having supplied for over 3-4 months to select companies, our feedback on quality and performance on high-speed lines is impeccable - This is a very positive sign.

