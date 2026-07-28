Mold-Tek Packaging Limited Q1 profit increased by 14.17%

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28: The Hyderabad-based rigid Plastic Packaging Company posted a net profit of Rs. 25.57 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs. 22.40 crore a year earlier. Revenue increased by 24.90% year-on-year to Rs. 300.45 crore from Rs. 240.56 crore. EBITDA increased by 19.10% to Rs. 56.43 crore, while the EBITDA per kg reached "HISTORICAL HIGH" of Rs. 46.68 in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs. 41.64 per kg in Q1 of FY26, driven by better capacity utilisation, consolidation of Hyderabad Units and higher contribution from the high-margin Pharma Packaging business. Profit before tax increased by 13.86% to Rs. 34.17 crore as against Rs. 30.01 crore in the previous year's quarter.

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Chairman & Managing Director Mr J Lakshmana Rao said: "Despite the prevailing war situation, Mold-Tek Packaging Limited achieved a strong start to FY 2026-27, delivering an excellent performance in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. Driven by an improved EBDITA through higher capacity utilization and consolidation of units in Hyderabad."

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Despite heightened geopolitical uncertainties during the quarter, the Company experienced no material impact on its operations, supply chain, or financial performance, with higher input costs being effectively passed on to customers.

"This strong all-round performance reflects Mold-Tek's unwavering focus on operational excellence and strategic consolidation of Units in Hyderabad, which are now translating into improved profitability. The Company remains confident of maintaining this positive momentum in the coming quarters, supported by healthy demand across key segments (i.e., Pharma and Food and FMCG), and continued emphasis on operational efficiencies."

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"EBITDA per kg reached "HISTORICAL HIGH" of Rs. 46.68 in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs. 41.64 per kg in Q1 of FY26, driven by better capacity utilisation, consolidation of Hyderabad Units and higher contribution from the high-margin Pharma Packaging business." He said.

Commenting on Pharma Packaging plans, Mr J Rana Pratap, Sr. Vice President-Marketing and in charge of Pharma Business division, said, "There is a humongous opportunity in Pharma Packaging including diagnostics, and we have plans to enter into these high-margin areas, including dosage pens. We are also examining ways to enter Electronics and semiconductor packaging soon to use our deep knowledge in Mold making and Robotics."

While consolidating its position as leader in pails, Q-packs and Thinwall IML products, the Company's vision is to expand into high-value products and widen its product range.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Mold-Tek Packaging Limited continued to expand its customer base by securing orders from several esteemed and fast-growing companies across key sectors. These additions reflect the Company's strong market presence, product quality, and growing reputation as a trusted packaging partner.

Food Industry: Innovative Food, Alphonsa Cashew, Bakerville Specialities, Beejapuri Daily, DS Agrotech, Sam Flour & Spices, SGB Food, Veg Crop Agro and many others

Pharma Industry: Blackgoldust, Pharma Force Lab, Pure Source Nutrition Pvt Ltd, Topiox Research Centre Pvt Ltd, and several others.

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