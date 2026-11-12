Mold-Tek Technologies Reports 4.8x Growth in H1 Fy27 Pat; Revenue Rises 64 Percentage Amid Business Diversification

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12: Mold-Tek Technologies Limited (NSE: MOLDTECH, BSE: 526263), an engineering services company providing Civil & Structural Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Power & Transmission solutions to global clients, reported a strong financial performance for Q2 and H1 FY27, supported by business diversification, improved operational efficiencies and growing opportunities across its US operations.

The company recorded consolidated revenue of ₹120.35 crore in H1 FY27, registering a growth of 63.70% over ₹73.52 crore in H1 FY26. Consolidated EBITDA increased 3.39 times to ₹28.49 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 4.75 times to ₹18.62 crore against ₹3.92 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margin improved to 24% from 11%, while PAT margin expanded to 15% from 5%. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) stood at 34.08%.

For Q2 FY27, consolidated revenue grew approximately 51% year-on-year to ₹60.81 crore. EBITDA increased 2.45 times to ₹14.58 crore, while PAT nearly tripled to ₹9.62 crore, reflecting improved profitability.

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Business Diversification Drives Profitability

The improved performance reflects the company's focus on business diversification, higher-value engineering services and operational efficiency. Mold-Tek has significantly rationalised its traditional Body-in-White (BIW) automotive segment, reducing its workforce from approximately 155–160 employees to around 50. The company is also retraining and redeploying resources towards other engineering verticals.

Structural steel design has started contributing to the business, while connection design is progressing, with management targeting approximately USD 1 million in revenue from this service during the current financial year. The company is also expanding its utility engineering capabilities.

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Operational improvements have been supported by automation, standardised engineering workflows, employee training, multi-skilling and performance-linked incentives. Management indicated that employee productivity has improved by more than 15% compared with the previous year, contributing to better resource utilisation and profitability.

Expanding US Presence and New Opportunities

Mold-Tek's Civil & Structural Engineering division continues to benefit from opportunities across the US construction and infrastructure markets. During Q2 FY27, the company secured two data centre projects, each valued at approximately USD 0.5 million, along with a convention centre project worth approximately USD 0.5 million from a leading Dubai-based fabricator. It also entered the bridge detailing segment through a sizeable project from a new client.

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Civil & Structural Work-on-Hand stood at approximately USD 4 million as of the date of the company's press release. During the earnings call, management also indicated that October had witnessed record order bookings.

The integration of Beryl Engineering Inc., USA, has expanded the company's capabilities into residential engineering, permit engineering, plan review and building inspection services. Beryl also secured a design-oriented engagement of approximately USD 1 million from Hillsborough County, Florida. The work is expected to be executed over the next 6–12 months, depending on project requirements and allocations.

Transmission & Distribution and utility engineering represent another growth area. The company's utility engineering team has expanded from approximately 30–40 employees last year to around 70–80 currently. Management indicated that around 70–75 employees were actively working in the segment, with additional resources undergoing training to meet demand for approximately 110–120 engineers. The company plans to scale the team to around 120 by March 2027. Growing investments in US data centres, grid modernisation and power distribution infrastructure are supporting opportunities in this segment.

The company is also progressing into civil and land development engineering through an engagement with a US-based client. Management stated that an MOU has been signed and work is expected to commence towards the end of November 2026.

Management Outlook

Commenting on the company's performance, Mr. J. Lakshmana Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, attributed the improvement to business diversification, better resource utilisation, operational efficiencies and a growing contribution from higher-value engineering services.

Management indicated that it expects consolidated revenue growth of approximately 18–20% over the next 12 months, while standalone revenue growth could be in the range of 20–25%, subject to foreign exchange fluctuations. These are management expectations and not formal financial guidance.

With a broader engineering portfolio, improving execution capabilities and an expanding presence across US engineering markets, Mold-Tek Technologies remains focused on building a scalable business and strengthening its position in higher-value engineering services.

About Mold-Tek Technologies Limited

Mold-Tek Technologies Limited is an engineering services company providing Civil & Structural Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Power & Transmission solutions to global clients. Its capabilities include structural steel detailing, structural design, connection design, BIM, PEMB services, utility engineering and Transmission & Distribution solutions. Through its US operations and Beryl Engineering Inc., the company is also expanding into residential engineering, permit engineering, plan review and building inspection services.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any securities. The information is based on publicly available disclosures and management commentary of Mold-Tek Technologies Limited and has not been independently verified. Certain statements may be forward-looking and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions; actual results may differ materially. Readers are advised to refer to the company's official stock exchange disclosures for complete information.

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