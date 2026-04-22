Momentum Reports Positive EBITDA and 85 percent Customer Repeat Rate in FY26; Halves Cash Conversion Cycle Amid 3.3x Revenue Surge

Delhi, 22nd April 2026 - Momentum Private Limited (formerly known as Organicut Fresh Private Limited), India’s leading integrated HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant and Catering) supply platform, announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2026. The company reported a landmark year of hyper-growth, achieving a 3.3x increase in consolidated revenue and reaching significant milestones in operational efficiency and customer scale. Momentum’s revenue surged to ₹385.5 crore in FY2026, up from ₹118 crore in the previous fiscal year. This marks the third consecutive year of 226.7%+ growth for the company. The platform entered the new fiscal year with a powerful March exit run-rate of ₹660+ crore. Despite its aggressive expansion, Momentum achieved a positive EBITDA of ₹4.7 crore. The company’s balance sheet remains robust with ₹300 crore in total equity raised and a conservative debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13x, providing substantial growth for continued geographic and category expansion.

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Momentum’s FY26 growth was anchored by a 4.6x increase in its customer base, reaching 12,000+ monthly-transacting businesses. This expansion drove monthly order volumes to surpass 50,000, up from Rs 17,300 at the start of the year. The platform’s deep integration into supply chains is evidenced by top-decile repeat rates exceeding 85% and a doubling of Average Order Value (AOV) to ₹10,000+. These operational gains were matched by world-class logistics efficiency, as the company halved its cash conversion cycle to 36 days and slashed inventory hold time to just 17 days.

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"India's food service industry is rapidly evolving, and restaurants are under increasing pressure to deliver consistent quality and efficiency," said Sidhantt Suri, Founder and CEO, Momentum. "FY2026 was a year of reckoning where our infrastructure finally caught up with our vision. By owning the full stack—from processing to last-mile delivery—we haven’t just grown our revenue by 3.3x; We’ve turned a fragmented supply chain into a high-performance engine, where scale drives efficiency, and efficiency drives profitability. Achieving positive EBITDA while halving our cash conversion cycle proves that massive scale and capital efficiency can coexist in India’s food economy. We aren't just building a supply business; we are building the digital and physical substrate that will power how India eats for the next decade.

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Momentum’s unique model operates through two complementary engines: Urban Harvest, serving large enterprise chains through owned processing facilities, and DeliverIt, a B2B quick-commerce platform providing 4-hour delivery to small and medium restaurants. Their growing portfolio includes retail brands like Cocosutra, Hello Fresh Water, and Gupta Ji Ki Mojito. Momentum is building an integrated platform designed to serve the entire food service economy; from procurement and value-added processing to last-mile logistics.

Over the next three years, the company's goal is to become the go-to partner for commercial kitchens across India, providing a seamless and reliable supply of high-quality ingredients, innovative food products, and efficient delivery services. The company is positioning itself as the infrastructure layer for India’s restaurant ecosystem, enabling kitchens to outsource the complexity of the supply chain and focus on core operations.

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Through Urban Harvest, Momentum sources high-quality, farm-fresh produce, proteins, and other ingredients directly from farmers and producers across India. The company's state-of-the-art processing facilities then transform these raw materials into innovative, value-added food products tailored to the needs of commercial kitchens. DeliverIt, Momentum's last-mile logistics division, ensures these products are delivered to restaurants and cloud kitchens in a timely and reliable manner.

Looking ahead to FY2027, Momentum plans to double its geographic footprint from 6 to 12 cities. The company has set a medium-term target of 70,000 monthly transacting businesses by March 2027. Additionally, the company's portfolio of in-house brands, distributed exclusively through its own "distribution rail" - is projected to contribute an additional ₹110 crore in revenue in the coming year.

As India remains on track to become the world’s third-largest food service market by 2028, Momentum is positioned as the essential infrastructure on which the industry runs.

About Momentum Momentum Private Limited is an integrated food infrastructure company building the backbone of India’s restaurant economy. Through its core businesses Urban Harvest and DeliverIt the company provides end-to-end supply chain solutions spanning procurement, value-added processing, and logistics for commercial kitchens. Serving a wide range of customers, from large restaurant chains to independent kitchens, Momentum enables businesses to operate more efficiently through reliable, standardised supply systems. Its integrated model combines processing, warehousing, and distribution to create a seamless procurement experience, addressing long-standing inefficiencies in India’s fragmented foodservice market. With a focus on operational excellence and institutional-scale systems, Momentum is positioning itself as a long-term infrastructure partner to the country’s rapidly evolving HoReCa ecosystem.

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