SMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: The highly anticipated Mom of the Year Summit & Awards 2025, presented by MomsLeague Global led by the visionary founder Avantika Bahuguna took place at Someplace Else, BKC, on 13th December, 2025 at 4pm IST, celebrating the unwavering spirit of motherhood, the ambition of modern women, and the resilience that defines them.

Advertisement

This year's edition honoured 24 inspiring voices who have redefined the balance between personal aspirations and family responsibilities -- each recognized for their stories of perseverance, passion, and impact.

Advertisement

Star-Studded Presence

The summit was spearheaded by Avantika Bahuguna, Founder of MomsLeague Global, brands consultant and former journalist. The event hosted an impressive lineup of esteemed Chief Guests:

Advertisement

* Priti Rathi Gupta - Founder, LXME

* Jankee Mehta - Acclaimed vocalist, storyteller, mother and co-host of India's leading podcast The Indian Parent Pod

* Nakuul Mehta - Award-winning actor & co-host of India's leading podcast The Indian Parent Pod

The distinguished Jury Panel included:

* Dr. Kusum Kanwar - Renowned educator

* Ushma Mehta - Digital excellence leader, Sun Pharma

The event was also attended by leading digital creators Linda Fernandes and Nidhi Khosla, who continue to influence parenting narratives across the country.

The summit was empowered by LXME, India's first UPI for women, spotlighting financial independence, and co-sponsored by The Health Factory, India's cleanest bread brand. The Little Fingers by Nira Shah, a mompreneur from the MomsLeague community, joined as the gifting partner, delighting guests with clean and healthy hampers.

Nitika Didwani- author and TedX speaker and a known Graphalogist also took a workshop at the event and inspired with her talk on manifesting through handwriting, while Nazneen Batliwalla aka the Sassy HR lady, who was the special performer at the event, had everybody rolling on the floor with laughter through her witty one liners.

A Platform for Community & Empowerment

The summit brought together founders, creators, thought leaders, and mom influencers, offering a vibrant platform to engage, connect, and celebrate the evolving role of mothers in shaping society. The gathering reinforced MomsLeague's mission to empower, energize, and elevate moms through community-driven support.

Recognizing Excellence

A key highlight of the event was the felicitation of 24 outstanding Voices from diverse fields, honoured as Mom of the Year 2025.

The awardees included:

* Disha Thakkar

* Nishita Thakur

* Aditi Deshpande

* Asti Sheth

* Kashaf Shaikh

* Sophia Machado

* Smita Suryakant Magi

* Simran Bansal

* Dimple Zaveri

* Romita Basu

* Leena Jain

* Vidhika Rohatgi

* Shital Chamadia

* Nidhi Joshi

* Ruchi Agarwal

* Nira Shah

* Amrita Abrol

* Neha Lunkad Lodha

* Angelina Fernandes

* Uma Charles

* Dr. Sumaya Reshna

* Pooja Jambotkar

* Dr. Madhuri Gedam

* The Indian Parent Pod hosted by Nakuul & Jankee Mehta was awarded the Impactful Podcast of the year!

Leadership & Partner Quotes

Avantika Bahuguna, Founder, MomsLeague Global, shared "Mom of the Year Summit & Awards is our platform to celebrate every mom -- giving her a space to energize, empower, and elevate. This annual event honours mothers who chase their dreams while uplifting their families and communities."

Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder of LXME, added "At LXME, our mission is to empower women with financial confidence and independence, because when women thrive, societies thrive. Partnering with MomsLeague aligns perfectly with this vision. Congratulations to all the phenomenal awardees -- your journeys remind us that empowered women empower the world."

"Spaces like these are essential for moms to support each other, have real conversations, and find like-minded voices that truly hear them while navigating the nitty-gritties of parenting," shared Nakuul and Jankee Mehta during a fireside chat with Avantika Bahuguna at the event.

A Tribute to the Unstoppable Spirit of Motherhood

The Mom of the Year Summit & Awards 2025 concluded with a heartfelt celebration of motherhood, leaving attendees inspired, connected, and motivated to continue pursuing their dreams with renewed confidence.

Media Contact:

MomsLeague Global

Email: momsleagueglobal@gmail.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)