Monday mayhem: Sensex sinks as West Asia conflict plays spoilsport

PTI

Mumbai, October 23

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty plunged more than 1 per cent on Monday, falling for the fourth day running, amid weak trends in global markets in view of heightened tensions in the West Asia.

Crude oil quoting above $90 a barrel mark also played spoilsport for the markets. In a broad-based sell-off, the Sensex plunged 825.74 points to settle at 64,571.88. During the day, it plummeted 894.94 points to 64,502.68.

A total of 3,196 firms declined, while 638 advanced and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE. The Nifty fell 260.90 points to 19,281.75.

“Benchmark indices witnessed severe pounding in the last hour trades as simmering geo-political tension in the West Asia region triggered a wave of selling pressure and prompted investors to offload equity holdings.

“Investors are already worried about further interest rate hikes and inflation, and with the addition of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the uncertainty has increased further leading to weak sentiment in global equities,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

In the four sessions since Wednesday, Sensex tanked 1,925 points to fall below the 65,000-mark, while Nifty plunged by around 530 points.

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, TCS, NTPC, Wipro, HCL Technologies, SBI, L&T, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

